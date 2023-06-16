Back Lot Bash Welcomes Lyons & Co. to Chicago for a Spectacular Performance

The can’t-miss, one-day event is to be held on Saturday, June 24th, 2023 during Chicago’s Pride Month.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Back Lot Bash is thrilled to announce the return of acclaimed performer Bridget Lyons of Lyons & Co. , accompanied by her talented band. Set to open for the sensational Lauren Sanderson, this electrifying event will take place at Back Lot Bash on Saturday, June 24, 2023.Hailing from the SXSW and Electric Forest festivals, Bridget Lyons brings her soulful Americana sound to the heart of Chicago. Lyons & Co. promises an unforgettable performance, blending elements of swamp rock, outlaw country, and the essence of Chicago blues. Their music embodies the intersection of southern rock and country, delivering an authentic and captivating experience that appeals to a wide range of music enthusiasts.Hosted by the incomparable Yoly Rojas, known for her role in Netflix's Ultimatum: Queer Love, and renowned promoter Christina Weismore of Whiskey Girl Tavern, Back Lot Bash is the perfect setting for Lyons & Co. to showcase their extraordinary talent. Located at 5248 N Clark Street, Back Lot Bash provides a lively and energetic atmosphere that guarantees an evening filled with incredible music and camaraderie."We are extremely excited to see Lyons & Co. grace the stage at Back Lot Bash," says Tina Richards, representative of Yulsee Records. "This will be an unforgettable experience, and is sure to be a performance you won't want to miss!"To learn more about Lyons & Co., please visit www.lyonscomusic.com . To purchase tickets, check out https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chicago-pride-back-lot-bash-featuring-lauren-sanderson-tickets-619763879447 About Back Lot BashBack Lot Bash is an annual music festival in Chicago, celebrating diversity, unity, and the power of music. The event brings together talented artists and performers from various genres to create a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere for all attendees. With its lively ambiance and fantastic lineup, Backlot Bash has become a highlight on the city's cultural calendar.Contact Information