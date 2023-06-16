GovOptics Announces Promotion of Bill Culhane to COO of BidPrime and Beacon Bid
I have full confidence in his abilities to drive the organizations forward and achieve even greater heights.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GovOptics, a subsidiary of BidPrime, is delighted to announce the promotion of Bill Culhane from Vice President of Operations to Chief Operations Officer (COO) of BidPrime and Beacon Bid. This promotion reflects the remarkable growth of the two companies and recognizes Bill Culhane's exceptional talents and dedication.
Bill Culhane has been an invaluable asset to BidPrime and Beacon Bid, contributing to their development and success over the past 15 years. With expertise in the private and public sectors, as well as military service, Culhane has been a driving force behind the operations of the two companies. His responsibilities have included overseeing client success, marketing, sales support, and logistics. Culhane's leadership and track record of success make his promotion to COO well-deserved.
In expressing his enthusiasm for the promotion, Josh Schwartzbeck, co-founder of GovOptics, stated, "Bill Culhane has been instrumental in the growth and success of BidPrime and Beacon Bid. His commitment, expertise, and leadership have been vital to our company's achievements. I have full confidence in his abilities to drive the organizations forward and achieve even greater heights."
As BidPrime and Beacon Bid continue to revolutionize the government purchasing sphere, Bill Culhane's promotion to COO positions the companies to capitalize on their current success and pursue new opportunities and growth.
About GovOptics:
GovOptics, a subsidiary of BidPrime, supports innovation in the public sector, through its mission to increase transparency, equality, and access to valuable data for governments, businesses, and citizens.
