Premier Sotheby’s International Realty Associates Rank on RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand and America’s Best Real Estate Professionals Lists

NAPLES, Fla., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Sotheby’s International Realty announced that a considerable number of sales advisors from its Florida and North Carolina offices have been named to the 2023 RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand and America’s Best Real Estate Professionals lists.

The RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand ranks the top 1,000 real estate professionals in the United States and comprises four categories: the top 250 agents by sides, top 250 agents by sales volume, top 250 teams by sides and top 250 teams by sales volume. The Michelle Thomas Team of the brokerage’s Marco Island office was ranked No. 17 by large team sales volume. Karen Van Arsdale of the Broad Avenue office in Naples was ranked No. 50 by individual sales volume. Paul Arpin of the Broad Avenue office in Naples was ranked No. 217 by individual sales volume. Additionally, Kim Price of the Park Shore office in Naples was ranked No. 230 by individual sales volume.

The 2023 America’s Best Real Estate Professionals list ranks the most productive agents and teams by state based on closed transaction sides and closed volume. The individuals and teams named on this prestigious list represent approximately the top 1.5% among the 1.6 million real estate professionals in the United States.

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty is the Sotheby’s International Realty® affiliate with the highest number of advisors ranked by individual sales volume and the only affiliate ranked among the top 15 in the state of Florida for total sales volume with global advisors dominating the luxury real estate market in their respective regions. The brokerage makes up 85% of the top 7 REALTORS® ranked by individual sales volume in Naples and Marco Island.

The Michelle Thomas Team ranked No. 4 in sales volume for the state of Florida and is the No. 1 large team in Collier County. Cathy Rogers ranked No. 1 by individual sales volume on Marco Island. Karen Van Arsdale is No. 11 in Florida for individual sales volume and ranked No. 1 in Collier County. In Lee County, Amy Nease ranked No. 2 individual sales volume. In Orlando, Night-Pinel ranked No. 1 small team. The Schemmel Soda Group ranked No. 15 small team in the state and the No. 1 small team in Sarasota and Manatee. The Burns Family Team and Jim Prange Team in Naples ranked No. 19 medium team and No. 19 small team, respectively in Florida. The Burns Team is also the No. 1 team in all of Sanibel and Captiva.

In North Carolina, Marilyn Wright is the No. 1 sales advisor in Asheville and was ranked No. 10 in the state by sales volume. Ben Bowen in Cornelius ranked No. 20 in North Carolina by sales volume and the Ben Bowen Group was the No. 15 small team in the state.

“We are so proud to congratulate this talented team of top real estate advisors on achieving these notable rankings. This recognition is a testament to their remarkable talent, dedication and commitment to our company’s promise of delivering exceptionally elevated experiences,” said Budge Huskey, president and chief executive officer, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty.

America’s Best Real Estate Professionals

FLORIDA INDIVIDUALS BY CLOSED TRANSACTION SIDES

Fernando Viteri, Sarasota

Laura Stavola, Lakewood Ranch

Dawn Giachetti, Orlando

Carol Medeiros, Orlando

Daniel Dourado De Souza, Orlando

FLORIDA INDIVIDUALS BY SALES VOLUME

Karen Van Arsdale, Naples

Paul Arpin, Naples

Kim Price, Naples

Frank Pezzuti, Naples

James Bates, Naples

Cathy Rogers, Marco Island

Heather Hobrock, Naples

Laura Stavola, Lakewood Ranch

Amy Nease, Bonita Springs

Zachary Dreier, Naples

Cullen Shaughnessy, Marco Island

Sherry Irvin, Naples

Maggie Ives, Naples

Jane Darling, Naples

Michael Seamon, Longboat Key

Dawn Giachetti, Orlando

Catherine McAvoy, Naples

Fernando Viteri, Sarasota

Jo Rutstein, Sarasota

Brenda Ruth, Naples

Thomas Netzel, Sarasota

Tamara Currey, Sarasota

Gloria Bracciano, Lakewood Ranch

Mike Warm, Sarasota

Patrick O'Connor, Naples

Janet Rathbun, Naples

Robert Sherman, Sarasota

Michael Lynch, Indian Shore

James Berk, Naples

Jamie Dockweiler, Naples

Jeffrey Little, Naples

Steve Wexler, Sarasota

Chris Wetzig, Longboat Key

Stanley Niemczyk, Marco Island

Julie Rembos, Naples

Jamie Chang, Naples

Walter Patrick, Naples

Robyn Gunn, St. Petersburg

Valerie Dall'Acqua, Sarasota

Karen Hegemeier, Tampa

Melinda Gunther, Naples

Carol Medeiros, Orlando

Katy Mcbrayer, Sarasota

Lisa Napolitano, Venice

Sandra Mccarthy-Meeks, Naples

Nick Janovsky, St. Petersburg

Susan Gardner, Naples

Shellie Young, Longboat Key

Erik David Barber, Naples

Janine Monfort, Naples

Jodi Hanson, Bonita Springs

Debi Cohoon, Venice

Daniel Dourado De Souza, Orlando

Melissa Williams, Naples

Daniel Guenther, Naples

Stephen Allison, Naples

Maggie Walas, Winter Park

Susan Barton, Naples

Steve Smiley, Naples

Rebecca Sinatra, Naples

Jose Cardenas, Tampa

Julie Wilson, Marco Islando

Angela Allen, Naples

Lynda Miller, Lake Mary

Megan George, Venice

Lori Carey, Sarasota

Dan Haber, Winter Park

Kim Vogel, Venice

Dianna Spinuzza, Marco Island

Cynthia Rosa, Naples

Claudia Vitulich, Naples

Friley Saucier, Naples

Greg Krome, Sarasota

FLORIDA SMALL TEAMS BY TRANSACTION SIDES

Schemmel Soda Group, Sarasota

The Paul DeSantis Team, Tampa

Tampa Lux Group, Belleaire Bluffs

FLORIDA SMALL TEAMS BY SALES VOLUME

Schemmel Soda Group, Sarasota

Night-Pinel, Winter Park

Larry Roorda Team, Naples

Judie Berger Team, Sarasota

Laughlin Tanner Group, Sarasota

The Paul DeSantis Team, Tampa

LRM Group, Sarasota

Dave & Ann Renner, Naples

Roberta and Carolyn, Sarasota

Mel Bernstein Team, Lake Mary

McGee Betzios Team, Naples

The Hazera Team, Winter Park

Becker Ritchey Team, Naples

Jordan Delaney, Naples

Charles Totonis Team, Sarasota

Marion Bethea, Naples

The Hedge Team, Sarasota

Jim Prange Team, Marco Island

Larry Caruso Team, Marco Island

Lura Jones Team, Marco Island

The Christensen Team, Orlando

Tampa Lux Group, Belleaire Bluffs

FLORIDA MEDIUM TEAMS BY TRANSACTION SIDES

The Burns Family Team, Sanibel

Batey Westerlund Team, Naples

The Mosley Team, Winter Park

Luxury Homes & Equestrian Group, Ocala

ML Meade Team, Marco Island

NORTH CAROLINA INDIVIDUALS BY TRANSACTION SIDES

Marilyn Wright, Asheville

FLORIDA MEDIUM TEAMS BY SALES VOLUME

The Burns Family Team, Sanibel

The Mosely Team, Winter Park

Batey Westerlund Team, Naples

ML Meade Team, Marco Island

Luxury Home & Equestrian Group, Ocala

FLORIDA LARGE TEAMS BY TRANSACTION SIDES

Michelle Thomas Team, Marco Island

FLORIDA LARGE TEAMS BY SALES VOLUME

Michelle Thomas Team, Marco Island

NORTH CAROLINA INDIVIDUALS BY SALES VOLUME

Marilyn Wright, Asheville

Ben Bowen, Lake Norman—Cornelius

Alec Cantley, Asheville

Cheryl Cenderelli, Asheville

Randi Beard, Asheville

Marzia Mazzotti, Lake Norman—Cornelius

NORTH CAROLINA SMALL TEAMS BY SALES VOLUME

The Linville Ridge Sales Team, Linville

NORTH CAROLINA SMALL TEAMS BY TRANSACTION SIDES

The Linville Ridge Sales Team, Linville

Ben Bowen Group, Lake Norman—Cornelius

Native Collective, Charlotte

About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,400 associates and employees in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby's International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.

