Patriot Provides Operational Update on the Work Programs at the Corvette Property, Quebec, Canada

A communication has been issued by the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts advising the restrictions on forest access at the Corvette Property due to the fire situation have been lifted effective June 14, 2023.

The Company has commenced remobilisation of the field exploration operations and the camp construction activities. Conditions will be closely monitored during remobilisation and operations to ensure the safety of all personnel.

The fires in Quebec were over 80 kilometers away from the operations and did not impact the Company properties.

The Company anticipates remobilisation and resumption of all activities at site by the end of June.

The Company remains on target for a July 2023 announcement for the initial mineral resource estimate at CV5, which will include all drill holes completed through April 17, 2023 (i.e., the recently completed winter drill program).



VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SYDNEY, Australia, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the “Company” or “Patriot”) (TSX-V: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) provides this update on its work programs and the lifting of the fire ban on the Company’s operations. The fires were more than 80 kilometres away from the Company’s properties and did not impact the properties. The Company commenced the 2023 summer-fall drill and surface exploration programs in late May at its wholly owned Corvette Property (the “Property” or “Project”), located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec.

The 2023 summer-fall exploration includes both a drill and surface exploration program which commenced at the Property in late May. The multi-rig drill program is targeting further delineation of the CV5 and CV13 pegmatites, as well as drill testing of other previously identified spodumene pegmatite clusters (i.e., CV4, CV8-12, CV9, and CV10). The surface program comprises mapping of the known spodumene pegmatite clusters and local trends as well as prospecting and rock sampling across a large portion of the remaining 20+ km of prospective lithium pegmatite trend.

About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its district-scale 100% owned Corvette Property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. The Corvette Property is one of the largest and highest-grade hard rock lithium projects being explored, with over 50 kilometres of strike length over a 214 square kilometre land package and over 70 lithium bearing pegmatite outcrops identified to date.

The Corvette Property is situated proximal to the all-weather Trans Taiga Road and Hydro-Québec power line infrastructure in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The Property hosts significant lithium potential highlighted by the CV5 Pegmatite, which has been traced by drilling over a strike length of at least 3.7 km with spodumene pegmatite encountered as deep as 425 m vertical depth.

This news release has been approved by the Board of Directors,

“BLAIR WAY”

Blair Way, President, CEO, & Director

