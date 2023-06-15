Auditor DiZoglio Presents to Small Town Administrators of Massachusetts 

Boylston — Today, State Auditor Diana DiZoglio and members of her team from the Division of Local Mandates (DLM) presented at the Small Town Administrators of Massachusetts (STAM) Annual Meeting.

“We are truly grateful to STAM for this wonderful opportunity for us to discuss ways our office can help to increase accountability and transparency across state government,” said Auditor DiZoglio. “DLM is an arm of my office that provides resources and information for cities and towns to better advocate for their needs – ranging from topics including unfunded mandates to how state policies impact municipal budgets. Participating in STAM’s annual meeting allows for our office to gather first-hand information to advocate for sound policies that help ensure all communities have equitable opportunities. I look forward to continuing these discussions and sharing information about our office to grow our relationships and strengthen resources for all residents!”

The Small Town Administrators of Massachusetts are part of the Massachusetts Municipal Association and are made up of Town Administrators in communities with a population of 12,000 or fewer. These smaller communities face unique and varied challenges. Many are located in Western Massachusetts, but a significant number are located around Worcester, north, and south of Boston, and on the Cape.

Auditor DiZoglio discussed with the crowd of approximately 50 municipal professionals a variety of topics, including inequities in state payments to municipalities that host state land; the imbalances in Chapter 90 roadway funding; public education challenges; and how the development of a Municipal & Public Safety Building Authority could provide a lifeline for communities of all sizes that are needing to update or expand their public buildings.

“Municipal government is where the rubber meets the road,” said DiZoglio. “It’s important that state government do its part for smaller towns so they may deliver for the residents they serve.”

“On behalf of the STAM association, I would like to thank Auditor DiZoglio for attending our annual meeting on June 15th at Cyprian Keyes in Boylston. We were thrilled to hear about her priorities, especially those that pertain to municipalities with a population of less than 12,000. We look forward to partnering with Auditor DiZoglio to advocate for a number of legislative initiatives which will have a direct effect on our small communities, especially additional funding for State-owned land PILOT payments and for the creation of a Municipal and Public Safety Building Program. We appreciate the Auditor spending time listening to our members' concerns and encouraging a partnership between our 190 small towns and the Office of the State Auditor,” said Denise Dembkoski, Stow Town Administrator, STAM Program Chair, and STAM President-Elect.

###