SB338 in Sen: Available for scheduling - 2023-06-15
WISCONSIN, June 15 - An Act Relating to: ratification of the agreement negotiated between the University of Wisconsin–Madison and the Wisconsin State Building Trades Negotiating Committee, for the 2022-23 fiscal year, covering employees in the building trades crafts collective bargaining unit, and authorizing an expenditure of funds. (FE)
Status: S - Available for Scheduling
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|6/15/2023 Sen.
|Available for scheduling
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb338