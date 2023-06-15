AB322 in Asm: Placed on calendar 6-21-2023 by Committee on Rules - 2023-06-15
WISCONSIN, June 15 - An Act Relating to: ratification of the agreement negotiated between the state of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Association, for the 2021-23 biennium, covering employees in the public safety collective bargaining unit, and authorizing an expenditure of funds. (FE)
|6/15/2023 Asm.
|Placed on calendar 6-21-2023 by Committee on Rules
