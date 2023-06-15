Associate Physicians and Physician Assistants added to health care system

CANADA, June 15 - New changes will allow Associate Physicians (APs) and Physician Assistants (PAs) to be licensed and practice in Prince Edward Island, providing more support to physicians and helping to improve access to care for Islanders.

Through the partnership of government, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Prince Edward Island and Health PEI new regulations have been generated to support two new categories of health care providers within the system.

A new class of registration will allow Physician Assistants to be integrated into the PEI health care system. Physician Assistants currently work in five other provinces across Canada and can assist in providing care and follow-up for patients as directed by fully licensed Physicians.

Another new class of registration with the College of Physicians & Surgeons of PEI will allow foreign-trained physicians who have completed their post-graduate training to apply for a license to practice in PEI as Associate Physicians. Other changes have also been made to facilitate ease of licensing including the removal of the requirement that a jurisdictional examination be completed prior to registration.

Practice of both the Associate Physicians and Physician Assistants would be dependent on their training and experience and can only take place under the direct supervision of a registered/licensed physician practicing in Prince Edward Island.

Common areas of practice for Associate Physicians and Physician Assistants include primary care, emergency medicine, long-term care, surgery and OBGYN, and other care settings based on their training and experience.

Physician Assistants are able to complete physical examinations, administer vaccinations, set or cast a fracture, gather patient history, develop treatment plans, document within the patient health record, assist in surgery, and more, based on their training and experience.

These changes to regulations will come into effect on June 17, 2023.

Quotes:

“By introducing Associate Physicians and Physician Assistants to our healthcare system it will provide us with the opportunity to broaden our healthcare team and provide better access to care and more efficient care to Islanders by using right healthcare provider, at the right time, in the right place. These professionals have the skills, knowledge, and training to work collaboratively with licensed physicians and provide quality healthcare services to Islanders.” - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island

“I am very pleased that Associate Physicians and Physician Assistants are now able to practice within the Island’s health care system. These new professions will ease pressures on some of our existing medical professionals and offer additional options for high quality health care in Prince Edward Island.”

- Hon. Mark McLane, Minister of Health and Wellness



“The availability of health care workers is the key challenge in delivering quality health care today in Canada. The addition of Associate Physicians and Physician Assistants will help support the system by adding professions to care for Islanders alongside our existing staff. This change provides an avenue for trained health care workers who have significant skills to become licensed professionals in our health system and in our communities at a time when we need them the most.”

- Dr. Michael Gardam, CEO of Health PEI



“Access to Health Care is a national problem with several areas being addressed including retention of existing physicians, changing practice models - for example medical homes, the assessment of internationally educated physicians and the increase in Canadian medical school seats and Residency positions. PEI has made significant steps to improve access for Islanders through the recently announced Atlantic Registry and now with the changes in legislation.”

- George Carruthers MD, CCFP, FCFP, Registrar, College of Physicians & Surgeons of PEI

Additional Resources:

• College of Physicians and Surgeons of Prince Edward Island

Backgrounder:

Physician Assistants (PAs)

PAs are actively working in Alberta, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Ontario.

PAs are a new health care profession in PEI under the RHPA (Regulated Health Professions Act) regulated by the College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Eligibility requirements in PEI for PAs is that an individual has completed a recognized post-secondary PA program in Canada or USA or has an education deemed to be equivalent by the College of Physicians & Surgeons of PEI

Associate Physicians (APs)

APs may include internationally trained physicians who are in the process of applying for licensing in Canada and are in the process of completing the equivalency exams, assessment of training and evaluation or those who hold certification in Family Medicine or a Specialty in a non-recognized jurisdiction and are not eligible for licensing pathways.

