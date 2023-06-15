RECYCLING GROWTH FOR GLASS PACKAGING AMONG KEY INDICATORS HIGHLIGHTED IN O-I 2023 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

O-I Glass releases 2023 Sustainability Report documenting Company’s transformative path

Report shares current benefits of climate-change strategy and roadmap for low-carbon future

With more than 100,000 tons of glass recycled through more than 50 customer closed-loop programs, recycling is among key drivers in 2023 Report

/EIN News/ -- Perrysburg, Ohio, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O-I Glass, Inc. (“O-I Glass” or “O-I”) announced today that it has published its 2023 Sustainability Report. The content illustrates O-I's continued advancement toward its ambitious sustainability goals. The report charts significant progress in the Company’s focus on building strong glass recycling ecosystems around the communities where it operates. O-I has made targeted investments to establish scalable glass recycling solutions while improving the environmental impact of glass packaging and promoting circularity.

By the end of 2022, about 25 collection sites were established through Glass4Good™ programs, generating nearly $20,000 in donations to the United Way. O-I has created more than 50 closed-loop glass recycling programs with global customers that have retained more than 100,000 tons of glass in the circular economy. O-I has achieved access to glass recycling in 96 percent of the communities where it operates, inching closer to its goal of 100 percent.

“Sustainability requires collaboration and a shared vision across the value chain,” said Randy Burns, Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer for O-I. “While we believe glass packaging is already the most sustainable choice, sustainability is about more than what we make. It is about how we make it.”

In pursuit of its vision to be the most innovative, sustainable, and chosen supplier of brand building packaging solutions, the company’s climate strategy leverages sourcing renewable energy, increasing recycled content, becoming more energy efficient, and leveraging new furnace technologies. The combination of these levers has resulted in a nearly 18 percent reduction in scope 1 & 2 emissions from the 2017 base year and a 5 percent decline since 2021.

“O-I continues to innovate and transform the glass packaging industry for a more sustainable future,” said Andres Lopez, CEO of O-I. “Our success in leading sustainable advancement for the industry has been the result of reimagining and reinventing the model for glass packaging while building a strong, resilient organization designed for the future.”

The 2023 Sustainability Report is available for download on the O-I website at: http://o-i.com/sustainability.

ABOUT O-I

At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass and we’re proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it’s also pure, healthy and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world’s leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers’ needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of approximately 24,000 people across 69 plants in 19 countries, O-I achieved revenues of $6.9 billion in 2022. Learn more about us:

