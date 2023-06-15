Submit Release
Ready Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2023 Preferred Dividends

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) (the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors declared quarterly cash dividends on its 6.25% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Series C Preferred Stock”), and its 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series E Preferred Stock”).

The Company declared a dividend of $0.390625 per share of Series C Preferred Stock payable on July 14, 2023, to Series C Preferred stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2023.

The Company declared a dividend of $0.40625 per share of Series E Preferred Stock payable on July 31, 2023, to Series E Preferred stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2023.

About Ready Capital Corporation

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small to medium balance commercial loans. Ready Capital specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor and bridge as well as SBA 7(a) business loans. Headquartered in New York, New York, Ready Capital employs over 600 lending professionals nationwide. The company is externally managed and advised by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC.

Contact

Investor Relations
212-257-4666
InvestorRelations@readycapital.com

Media Relations
PR@readycapital.com


