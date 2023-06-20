ACA is the premier thought-leader on issues affecting US Citizens living and working overseas.

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- American Citizens Abroad Announces Creation Of Political Action Committee To Support Candidates For Federal Office Who Will Vigorously Support Legislation Helping US Citizens Overseas

American Citizens Abroad, Inc. (ACA) has filed with the Federal Elections Commission to create “American Citizens Abroad Political Action Committee, Inc. PAC” (ACA-PAC). ACA-PAC will focus its attention on members of the Americans Abroad Congressional Caucus and other House of Representatives Members and Senators who can help the cause of US citizens living abroad. It also will make independent expenditures to the same end.

“After carefully considering this step, we have concluded the community needs to ‘up its game’. The time has come to provide tangible support to Members and candidates who will help US citizens abroad with real things – legislation, hearings, communications with Treasury Department and the IRS, and the like”, said Marylouise Serrato, Executive Director, ACA.

ACA has long participated in the legislative and rule-making process by meeting in person with decision-makers, testifying at hearings, submitting comments, and a long list of other activities. Day-in and day-out, from its headquarters in Washington, DC, ACA, is a steady presence.

As found by ACA in its recent comprehensive, highly-regarded study, there are 3.9 million US citizens abroad. (2022 figures.) Also, according to the Federal Voting Assistance Program, there was an estimated 4.8 million US citizens living overseas in 2018, including government employees and government contractors, and the total number of these voting was approximately 2.9 million. If they were a state, they would rank 25th by population, ahead of Louisiana but below Alabama.

US citizens overseas are a politically potent community and one that can command a great deal of attention in Washington. “We need to wake up to this fact and make our presence known in ways that Members of Congress and others in practical ways will appreciate,” commented Jonathan Lachowitz, Chairman, ACA. “Just complaining will not get the job done.”

On the treatment of US citizens overseas, no one is better positioned in Washington or better acquainted with all the participants, including Members, Congressional and Treasury Department staffs and journalists, than ACA. “We need to put our shoulder to the wheel and push. ACA-PAC will be a big help,” said Charles Bruce, Treasurer, ACA-PAC.

This announcement is made by ACA-PAC and is not authorized by any candidate or committee. It is not intended as a solicitation for contributions. Only members of American Citizens Abroad can contribute. Foreign nationals cannot contribute. Contributions are not tax-deductible. ACA-PAC’s political purpose is to support on the national level policies which benefit US citizens overseas. It is nonpartisan.

Contact: Marylouise Serrato, info@americansabroad.org or +1 202 322 8441.