ACHI President Discusses Health Issues of New Moms, Infants

Radio station KUAF continues its series on maternal health and mortality with a third episode, again featuring comments from ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson. In this episode, Dr. Thompson discusses post-delivery health issues of new moms and infants.

Also interviewed is Dr. Nirvana Manning, chair of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences’ Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Thompson, a pediatrician, talked about health issues during pregnancy in the first installment of the series and health issues related to delivery in the second installment.

For more on maternal and infant health issues, see our blog post on the high number of maternity care deserts in Arkansas.

