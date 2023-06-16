(Video) Five Hundred Twenty-Five UK Parliamentarians Unite in Support of Iranian Uprising and Mrs. Maryam Rajavi

The unity of Iranians across all regions and ethnic minorities. It’s a significant indication now that the protests are well organized, with significant leadership and the protesters have a clear vision for the future of Iran. Former leaders of major political parties, including Lord Neil Kinnock, Ian Duncan Smith, and Tim Farron, representing the Labor Party, Conservative Party, and Liberal Democrats respectively, have also added their signatures to the 2023 Iran Statement. Declaring her steadfast support for the Iranian Resistance and Mrs. Rajavi, Baroness Verma said: “I think the statement today demonstrates the strength of 525 parliamentarians, cross-party working hard to make sure that the issue is constantly on the burner. MP Blackman: The UK gov. stated position on wanting to hold the regime accountable. As a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a current member of the UN Human Rights Council, the UK is in a position to lead internationally through tangible actions. On June 13, as part of the international campaign initiated by the MEK, a parliamentary conference took place at the House of Commons in the United Kingdom. During this session, a joint statement was issued, garnering support from 525 members of Parliamen.

Mrs.Rajavi, "I think that women& girls have demonstrated by being at the forefront of all the demonstrations and protests going on in Iran about the strength."

Following his opening speech, MP David Jones introduced Mrs. Rajavi as the leader of the opposition movement to address the current situation in Iran and the Iranian people for democracy.” — NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, June 16, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- On June 13, as part of the international campaign initiated by the Iranian Resistance in 2023, a parliamentary conference took place at the House of Commons in the United Kingdom. During this session, a joint statement was issued, garnering support from 525 members of Parliament, including peers from all political parties in the UK.The statement expressed solidarity with the Iranian people’s uprising and endorsed Maryam Rajavi’s ten-point plan for establishing a democratic republic based on the separation of religion and state. In such situations, Five Hundred Twenty-Five UK Parliamentarians Unite in Support of the Iranian Uprising and Mrs. Rajavi’s Democratic Vision.Prominent figures such as Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, along with several parliamentarians, peers, and political leaders, delivered speeches at the conference held in the House of Commons.The signatories of the joint statement include over 50 former ministers and deputy ministers from both conservative and labor cabinets. Notably, 15 bishops from the House of Lords, including three former Archbishops of Canterbury and Wales, have also lent their support.Distinguished individuals such as former Deputy Prime Minister Lord John Prescott, 10 chairpersons of parliamentary committees, five deputy leaders of the Conservative Party, the head of the UK delegation to the Council of Europe, the deputy spokesperson of the House of Lords, as well as leaders of the Irish National Unity Party and the Welsh National Party, have endorsed the statement.Former leaders of major political parties, including Lord Neil Kinnock, Ian Duncan Smith, and Tim Farron, representing the Labor Party, Conservative Party, and Liberal Democrats respectively, have also added their signatures to the 2023 Iran Statement.The joint statement includes signatures from former ministers in key portfolios such as defense, justice, armed forces, trade, international development, women, education, and environment. It also features former ministers from Wales, Northern Ireland, and Brexit, along with the former Attorney General of the United Kingdom.During the conference, Deputy Chairman of the European Research Group and former Minister for Brexit David Jones said: “The Tehran regime claims to have successfully overcome the nationwide uprising and to have defeated what it describes as a conspiracy by the enemy and by foreign states. At the same time, not one day goes by without the state media and the regime’s own officials warning about the growing popular dissent, the growing support for the organized resistance, and the more popular protests that threatened the regime’s very survival. The number of executions in Iran has now reached unprecedented levels over the last few months. And the regime is showing by its own actions that it has not been able to crush the uprising, despite its claims to the contrary, and after months of often really brutal oppression.”Following his opening speech, MP David Jones introduced Mrs. Rajavi as the leader of the most organized Iranian opposition movement to address the current situation in Iran and the aspirations of the Iranian people for democracy. Mrs. Rajavi’s resistance movement has long been at the forefront of the struggle for a free and democratic Iran, advocating for human rights and exposing the regime’s clandestine nuclear weapons and state terrorism, Mr. Jones added and invited Mrs. Rajavi to address the House.The National Council of Resistance of Iran ( NCRI) President-elect Mrs. Maryam Rajavi said: “Your statement clearly shows that the British people’s elected representatives stand with the people of Iran and support their uprising and Resistance for freedom. It also shows that you stand with the Iranian people who reject all forms of dictatorship either the Shah or the mullahs. You have been pioneers in advocating the correct policy. The people of Iran will always remember the significant role played by 36 members of both Houses of Parliament who bravely challenged the unjust blacklisting of the PMOI at the court, ultimately leading to the organization’s delisting. And now you are at the forefront of blacklisting the IRGC.”“If appeasement had not been the policy of the West, the hostage-taking of Western nationals in Iran would not have become the regime’s official policy. If appeasement had not been the policy of the West, the mullahs’ nuclear weapons program would have been dismantled years ago. And if appeasement had not been the policy, the Iranian people and Resistance would have paved the way for the regime’s overthrow.”“It is not only our people who have suffered from the policy of appeasement, but also the people of Britain, Europe, the United States, and the Middle East, who have suffered greatly from the mullahs’ terrorism, hostage-taking, and warmongering. They have paid and continue to pay the price of the regime’s appeasement. When the advocates of this policy bow to the regime, they embolden the mullahs. As in the recent decision of Belgium to hand over a diplomat-terrorist to the regime. This policy has put religious fascism on the verge of obtaining atomic bombs. Therefore, your statement and the policy you propose also serve the cause of global peace and security,” Mrs. Rajavi said.Addressing the NCRI President-elect, Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Roger Gale said: “There is no doubt that there are an enormous number of members of both of our Houses of Parliament on both sides of both Houses of Parliament and the Chairman has indicated this to you by quoting the number who are passionately in support of what you are seeking to achieve, staunchly behind you and staunchly behind the endeavors and will remain so until the end result is achieved of all of those of you who are working quite simply in the cause of democracy.”Highlighting the immense work that members of the Iranian Resistance have done to acquire the support of both the UK Houses, MP Bob Blackman stated: “Now I’ve come literally from Foreign and Commonwealth Office questions in the House of Commons this morning where I was questioning the Foreign Secretary about what we are going to do. One of the key concerns is that outrageously, British universities have been involved in developing research for drones that are then being used by the Iranians to pass on to the Russians to attack the brave people of Ukraine. Now that is a disgrace. I’ve called on the Foreign Secretary to take action against that and to isolate those individuals responsible. We cannot have that. Equally what we’ve also called upon the Foreign Secretary to do is not only to sanction the IRGC but to proscribe it in its entirety.”Declaring her steadfast support for the Iranian Resistance and President-elect Rajavi, Baroness Sandip Verma said: “I think the statement today demonstrates the strength of 525 parliamentarians, cross-party working hard to make sure that the issue is constantly on the burner.And I think that women and girls have demonstrated by being at the forefront of all the demonstrations and protests going on in Iran about the strength that they bring in ensuring that we never lose sight of the awful behavior of the Mullah dictatorship. Their regime is dictatorial, it’s tyrannical, it’s evil.And they should fear that these protests are not going away. The world has now seen what Iran is capable of if we support the Iranian people properly.”Lord Indarjit Singh also said: “By supporting Mrs. Rajavi’s 10-point plan, our government will back an Iranian democratic alternative to the tyrannical regime in Iran, which poses a threat to both the UK’s security and global peace.In addition, our statement supports the UK government’s stated position on wanting to hold the regime accountable. As a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a current member of the UN Human Rights Council, the UK is in a position to lead internationally by translating verbal commitments into tangible actions.With the regime in Iran stepping up the execution of those committed to freedom, the UK must act with its international partners to save the lives of those detained at risk of execution by putting pressure on the regime to allow the UN experts and special rapporteur on human rights to enter the country, to visit the prisons and meet with the detained protesters.”Calling the National’s ten-point-plan a blueprint for democracy, MP Steve McCabe said: “Now is not the time for any kind of appeasement towards these people. As many of my colleagues have said, now is the time to ban the IRGC. Now is the time to break off diplomatic relations with this regime.Now is the time to make it clear we are no longer in the business of dealing with them. And on appeasement, I just want to say that there seemed to be of late quite a lot of talk about phony coalitions and reinvented monarchies. Well, as far as I’m concerned, the people of Iran want democracy and freedom.”“It’s a privilege to be among the 525 parliamentarians who have supported this very important initiative worldwide on Iran, because it’s a recognition of the legitimacy of the Iranian people’s struggle for a free, democratic, secular republic,” Baroness Nuala O’Loan stated. ”And I think it’s a recognition of the fact for 44 years the Iranian people have resisted tyranny and oppression and a despotic regime. And I really do support and do salute the courage of all those who have supported the resistance movement over the years, and particularly the young girls.”“Madam Rajavi, you and the Iranian people deserve our unreserved support as you pursue your democratic aspirations. And that’s why I am so pleased to be part of this very important worldwide initiative. It speaks volumes about the worthiness of the cause and your determination to overthrow the Iranian regime and establish a secular and democratic republic. Your 10-point plan, which has already been referred to, sets out the blueprint for a future Iran which has gender equality, a separation of religion and state, and a republic founded on universal suffrage and pluralism,” Baroness Nuala O’Loan added.“I’ve come straight from Foreign Office questions in the Chamber of the House of Commons this morning, in which I repeated my constant demand of the last few years that the UK Government should proscribe the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) ,” former Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and for Environment and Food Theresa Villiers said. “Another matter I’ve raised over the years is grave concerns about the Islamic Centre of England and finally I think we’re seeing some regulatory enforcement there. But of course, it is vital that the authorities here do all they can to protect British Iranian people who are speaking out and may attract the attention of the Iranian regime. And it remains a real source of concern and distress to me when I think of the human rights abuses which are taking place on a daily basis in Iran.”After explaining the level of despair that the Iranian people felt when their hopes were betrayed by the clerical regime after the 1979 revolution, Lord Viscount Hanworth stated: “There’s another element which is quite novel, has entered the scene. And that is the hope that the time of the present regime is distinctly limited. And I think that’s the message that I draw from this gathering and from others. And the effect of the activism of the Iranians has been that when that time comes, I think that a lot of English politicians and the wider English public will be there in support of the regime, which must come, the new regime. And it will come, we think, rather soon.”“They [the regime in Iran] have been sponsoring terrorist organizations right the way across the Middle East and into North Africa,” member of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly and also the Vice Chairman of the Parliamentary Defense Committee John Spellar said.“The problem that we have is convincing many governments, including our own government, to actually recognize and proscribe the IRGC as a terrorist organization, with the consequences that would entail. We had to previously have a similar campaign with regard to Hezbollah, with whom obviously they’re linked, where they tried to make an artificial distinction between a political and a military wing. In the end, they had to concede it was a unified terrorist organization. So we will continue to put that pressure on to the IRGC, but also to work with other countries to reduce, to contain, to drive back their activities, because that is important for us.”Stressing the importance of the new statement that is supported by 525 UK parliamentarians, Lord Timothy Kirkhope, former leader of the British Conservative delegation to the European Parliament said: “Not only is it terrible that the people of Iran have to suffer in this way, but also the destabilization, not only of the Middle East but also more widely is something which none of us should tolerate any longer than is absolutely necessary. You have our full support, and we will do everything we can here to help you. And once you have achieved your aims, we will be very happy to work with you to develop that democracy in Iran on a permanent basis.”“Some people may wish to bury their heads in the sand and say, well, that’s another country. I can’t do a great deal about it. It doesn’t affect me directly. It does,” Sammy Wilson MP, a democratic unionist member of Parliament and former Lord Mayor of Belfast said. “The fact that we have now got a regime, which is prepared to spread its tentacles of terror across many parts of the world, and indeed, those tentacles of terror have even reached into our own country. I think that it’s important that we and our government stand up against that because otherwise, we become victims of it as well. And other countries find that they experience the same terror, even though they’re hundreds of thousands of miles away.”Discussing the brutal oppression that ethnic minorities in Iran have to endure, Mr. Roger Lyons, former General Secretary of the Manufacturing, Science and Finance (MSF) Trade Union said: “There is one slogan which is regularly chanted at protests. From Zahedan to Kurdistan, my life for Iran. That symbolizes the unity of Iranians across all regions and ethnic minorities. It’s a significant indication now that the protests are well organized, with significant leadership and the protesters have a clear vision for the future of Iran. They want an end to the entirety of this regime and to live in a free and fair society where there is a republic that can prosper through economic and social freedoms and a truly elected government that is held to account by the people in regular free and fair elections.”

UK Houses of Parliament Declare Support for Iranian People’s Resistance and Uprising