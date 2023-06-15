Automotive E-Commerce Company Motobyo Hosts Q&A Webinar

Motobyo is revolutionizing the antiquated used car industry and changing the way everyday people buy and sell their vehicles

/EIN News/ -- HORSHAM, Pa., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Motobyo, a first-of-its-kind private party online automotive marketplace, today announces it will host a Q&A webinar on June 29 at 11 a.m. PDT. Join CEO Ron Averett and COO George Lekas to learn more about the Motobyo investment opportunity and how the platform creates success for both buyers and sellers.

“Motobyo presents a unique opportunity to capitalize on the shifting dynamics of the used car market,” Averett said. “The company is eliminating industry inefficiencies and empowering buyers and sellers with transparency, knowledge and control.”

Interested parties can register for the online event here .

The company is currently holding an equity crowdfunding campaign on Fundable to support national expansion plans.

About Motobyo

Motobyo’s patent-pending pricing technology allows this one-of-a-kind platform to deliver the most comprehensive solutions for private consumers looking to buy or sell a vehicle. Motobyo has raised the bar with “Instant Cash Offers,” guaranteed sales and all products and services typically only provided by dealerships – minus the dealer.

Company Contact

Jim Delorenzo

Public Relations

Jim@jhdenterprises.com

215-266-5943

Philadelphia, PA

Wire Service Contact:

IBN

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com