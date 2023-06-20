IT Support Service Revolution: Rights Active Thrives with SequelNet's Comprehensive Solutions
Rights Active leverages SequelNet's IT Support Services to Empower and Enlighten on Human RightsNEW YORK, NY, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era where information accessibility and technological efficiency are key determinants of organizational success, Rights Active, a prominent human rights advocacy organization, has experienced significant strides in its operations courtesy of SequelNet's IT support services.
Rights Active has been at the forefront of educating the public about their human rights and ensuring access to those rights. The organization's mission has been greatly enhanced through its partnership with SequelNet, a leading managed services provider (MSP) with a 14-year track record of delivering comprehensive business IT solutions and consulting services.
SequelNet's impressive portfolio of IT support services has been instrumental in bolstering Rights Active's mission. Leveraging SequelNet's robust security analysis, Rights Active has ensured the safety of its sensitive information. Additionally, the constant spam monitoring and offsite data backup services provided by SequelNet have ensured the organization's digital resources are both secure and easily recoverable in the event of unforeseen circumstances.
The MSP's 24/7 IT support has been particularly beneficial to Rights Active. As an organization that operates around the clock, being able to rely on SequelNet's IT support has enabled it to focus on its core mission without having to worry about IT-related challenges.
Another significant aspect of SequelNet's IT support service that Rights Active has tapped into is the comprehensive backup and disaster recovery solution. This includes efficient storage, secure offsite backup, viable disaster recovery plans, real-time monitoring, 24/7 support, backup testing and validation, and the use of an instant recovery tool. With such safeguards in place, Rights Active has been able to operate with confidence that its digital assets are protected.
Rights Active has also been leveraging SequelNet's Microsoft 365 services. This versatile application has allowed the organization to improve its workflow and lower collaboration costs. More so, SequelNet's cybersecurity offering has ensured Rights Active is safeguarded against potential cyber threats, which is essential in a time when cyber threats are ever-increasing.
Last but not least, SequelNet's consulting services have been crucial in providing Rights Active with guidance and solutions to potential organizational problems. By working with SequelNet, Rights Active has been able to ensure it follows effective IT practices and meets its key business goals. In essence, SequelNet's IT support services have played a pivotal role in enabling Rights Active to carry out its mission effectively. The organization's use of SequelNet's services is a testament to the MSP's commitment to ensuring organizations follow effective IT practices and meet their key business goals.
In a world where the role of IT in organizational success cannot be overstated, Rights Active's experience with SequelNet's IT support services is a testament to the impact that comprehensive and reliable IT solutions can have on an organization's operations. Rights Active's success story with SequelNet is a clear demonstration of how the right IT support services can empower an organization to focus on its mission and reach new heights.
The collaboration between SequelNet and Rights Active is a perfect example of how a well-established MSP can contribute to the success of an organization, particularly one focused on such a noble cause as human rights education and access. This partnership is a testament to the power of IT support services and the role they play in driving organizational growth and success in the digital age.
