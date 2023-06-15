Credit Restoration of Nevada Expands The Credit Show to New Markets and Podcast Platforms
EINPresswire.com/ -- Credit Restoration of Nevada, a leading provider of credit repair services, is thrilled to announce the expansion of The Credit Show hosted by Harry Jacobs into new markets and additional podcast platforms. The show, which has been successfully airing in Las Vegas for 12 years, will now reach audiences in Seattle, San Bernadino/LA, Atlanta, and Worcester/Metro West Boston - as well as become available on 35 different podcast platforms, including iHeart, Spotify, Amazon Music, Audible, PlayerFM, and Google Podcasts.
At its very core, The Credit Show is dedicated to educating and empowering consumers about the importance of credit and the impact it has on various aspects of their lives. Host Harry Jacobs, widely regarded as an expert in the field of credit and credit repair, shares valuable insights, industry updates, and consumer stories that shed light on the workings of credit bureaus and the credit repair process.
"Having the opportunity to expand the reach of our program is a huge opportunity for us,” states Harry. “Credit is a passion of mine, and to have the ability and the opportunity to share information about what is happening in the space is huge. Additionally, we have thousands of consumer stories that people can relate to, which will hopefully open people’s eyes to what’s happening at the credit bureau level.”
"I always say that your credit is your adult report card, it is truly how we are judged as we go through life as adults,” Harry continues. “So much is riding on our credit, from jobs and related background checks, to where we live and the cars we drive, to how much we pay for insurance. But the truth is, credit bureaus receive 4 billion updates a month from over 30,000 different furnishers of information. We are at a place in time where they don’t even open their own mail. Consumer correspondence is scanned and given a code. We are merely a 3-digit code to the bureaus at this point, which is why it’s so critical to be fully educated about your credit.”
With the expansion of The Credit Show, Credit Restoration of Nevada aims to reach a wider audience and provide valuable information to individuals seeking to improve their credit scores. The show covers various topics such as credit repair strategies, understanding credit reports, dealing with debt collectors, and the impact of credit on personal and financial goals.
For more information about Credit Restoration of Nevada and The Credit Show, please visit https://www.crnevada.com and https://www.thecreditshow.info.
About Credit Restoration of Nevada
Credit Restoration of Nevada is a leading provider of credit repair services based in Las Vegas, NV. Founded in 2010 by Harry Jacobs, the company is dedicated to helping consumers repair and improve their credit scores. With a thorough analysis of credit reports and personalized credit repair strategies, Credit Restoration of Nevada aims to empower individuals to achieve their financial goals and improve their overall creditworthiness.
About Harry Jacobs
Harry Jacobs, founder of Credit Restoration of Nevada, is highly experienced in the field of credit and credit repair. With his extensive knowledge of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, he has become a trusted resource for consumers and law firms across the country.
Harry has hosted The Credit Show on 720am/101.5 FM K-DAWN in Las Vegas for over a decade and is also the host of The Credit Show podcast. He has provided expert witness work on more than 200 credit damage cases, holds the certification of a FICO Pro, and has made appearances on various news stories related to credit and identity theft, as well as the TLC show Sister Wives.
