Announcing The 26th Anniversary Edition of The Long Island International Film Expo
Film Screenings, Celebrity Appearances, Informative Panels, A Star-Studded Awards Ceremony and Q&A’s with Top Filmmakers From Around The World
For the past 26 years, LIIFE has been the premier filmmaker community on Long Island, and one of the most respected festivals of its kind in the world.”BELLMORE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Long Island International Film Expo (LIIFE) is proud to announce the full schedule of screenings and events for the 26th Anniversary presentation of the festival, happening from July 19th - July 23rd at the historic Bellmore Movies, 222 Pettit Ave in Bellmore.
— PR
Full schedule: https://liife.eventive.org/films
LIIFE is proud to feature 133 films this year, with 75 films by New York filmmakers, 30 of which are by Long Islanders. We also have 15 World Premieres, 5 US Premieres, 27 New York Premieres, 61 Long Island Premieres, and Films from 16 countries! There are also 39 Female Directors.
Tickets and passes are on sale now: https://longislandfilm.com/tickets/
Some highlighted selections for the festival include:
A Stage Of Twilight - Feature - Wednesday July 19th, 6pm, “Opening Night Feature” block Directed by Sarah T Schwab. and Starring William Sadler, Karen Allen
“A Stage of Twilight” is a love story set in the final chapter of Cora (Karen Allen) and Barry's (William Sadler) life. When Barry is confronted with a terminal diagnosis, he is compelled to make a decision that his wife cannot support. This end-of-life struggle is heightened further when Joey, a neighbor boy who acts as a surrogate son to the childless couple, reaches a critical crossroads for his own future. Both paths ask the question: whose right is it to make life's inevitable impossible decisions when the impact will be felt by the people we love most?
Also in this block is:
Hit Man: Ep 1: Secrets Of Lies - Directed by Elias Plagianos and Starring Richard Kind, Karen Allen, William Sadler, and Peter Riegert.
A lonely hitman from New York City travels to small towns around the country trying to find meaning in his inconsequential life as he fulfills his contracts and eliminates his targets. Based on the best selling "Hit Man" book series by Grand Master of mystery Lawrence Block.
***
For Satos Sake - Feature documentary - Saturday July 22nd, 11am - “Reel LIIFE” Block
Filmed on the island of Puerto Rico and throughout the mainland of the United States, For Satos Sake Documentary is an informative, inspiring, emotionally intense documentary that gives the viewers an insider look at the homeless animal crisis in Puerto Rico. It also highlights the incredible efforts made by a group of rescuers who have come together from all different walks of life for one common goal; to save the lives of these sentient beings often found struggling to survive on their own. Filled with heartwarming moments, the documentary explores the resilience, strong will and heart of both the rescuer and their rescues, many of whom despite against all odds and with the love and kindness from their rescuers, fosters and supporters, have secured forever homes where they now live happier and healthier lives.
***
Humanity Stoked - Feature documentary - Thursday July 20th, 6:30pm - “Surf, Skate & Sun” Block
A documentary about the beauty in overcoming fear and other challenges facing humanity as seen by icons of pro skating, science, art, music, activism, and education, all of whom share experiences and perspectives shaped by their love of skateboarding. The conversations focus on understanding fear, depression, addiction, education, activism, philanthropy, racism, sexism, homophobia, and the environment. The film’s purpose is to inspire deeper thinking, more empathic perspectives, and open conversations about human issues.
***
Ibiza Blue - Int’l Feature - Sunday, July 23rd, 1:30pm - “Pelicula de Cierre” Block (all spanish-language films in this block) - Alumni - NY Premiere
August 2020. The lives of three young professionals intersect in the post-pandemic lock-down Ibiza where they will try to overcome their personal tragedies, rediscover themselves and move on.
***
Summer Within - Feature documentary - Thursday July 20th, 130pm - “Journeys & Destinations” Block - Staten Island filmmaker
Unsure of her place in her Italian American, Catholic family, Summer, a trans dancer from Staten Island travels to Italy, where her grandmother emigrated from. There, she discovers an ancient transgender people; the Femminielli. As the journey unfolds, Summer stumbles into an unexpected heartbreak that begs the question: what does it mean to be loved and to belong?
***
Guys At Parties Like It - Feature horror - Friday July 21st, 9pm - “Take Back The Night” block - Alumni
Guys at Parties Like It is a truly disturbing and heartbreaking exploration of the toxic masculinity pervasive in college campuses particularly with fraternity and sorority parties. A domino effect sends a frat party spinning off the rails & into madness in this anxiety inducing thrill ride. A #metoo inspired film where the guilty get what they deserve.
***
Stolen Dough - Short documentary - Friday, July 21st, 4:00pm “LIIFE Stories” Block - Alumni film
A young Italian American Chef who, at the age of 18, invented and patented Stuffed Crust Pizza. This patent was stolen by Pizza Hut, and what follows are the real life events of a 1 Billion dollar lawsuit.
*****
Panels include:
DP Expo Friday 5-8pm - Networking Event: Local Cinematographers bring their camera rigs to discuss their equipment, methods, styles, and to meet other filmmakers. Panelists TBD
Legalities And Liabilities - Friday 2pm - Conversation with Entertainment Lawyers Marc Jacobson, Michael Prywes and Entertainment Insurance agent Earl Eaton.
“Better Festing” Panel - Saturday 3:00pm - Conversation with Festival Directors Debra Markowitz (LIIFE), Sam Avery (Blackbird FF), Katha Cato (Queensworld FF), others TBD
Winning Screenplay Table Read - Thursday 6pm (winner TBD)
For the past 26 years, LIIFE has been the premier filmmaker community on Long Island, and one of the most respected festivals of its kind in the world.
Festivals of the past have included such luminaries as the late Danny Aiello and Ed Asner, Blue Bloods’ Robert Clohessy and Abigail Hawk, Ralph Macchio, John Amos, Daniel Baldwin, Ally Sheedy, Catherine Curtin, Chad Coleman, Steve Buscemi, Ed Burns, Ilene Kristen, and so many more.
Richard Eberle
Magnetic Vine
+1 516-729-6872
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Long Island Intl Film Expo