Save the Date: Governor Phil Scott and Senator Bernie Sanders to Celebrate the Newly Completed Lamoille Valley Rail Trail

All are invited to join in the Governor’s end-to-end bike ride and planned events

LVRT first broke ground in 2005 with the help of a federal grant secured by Sanders

What: Governor Scott and Senator Sanders invite the media and the public to participate in a celebration of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail (LVRT) – recently completed and now the longest rail trail in New England. The Governor will bike the entire 93-mile trail from Swanton to St. Johnsbury and make brief water stops along the trail with Senator Sanders, who secured the original federal grant to help establish the LVRT back in 2005. (More details on the stops to come.)

The media and the public are invited to join in all or part of the Governor’s ride and any of the planned brief stops.

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 – 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

7:00 a.m. - 7:45 a.m.: Swanton (location TBD), Kick Off Event (with brief remarks)

7:45 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.: Ride from Swanton to Morrisville (schedule of brief stops to come)

1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.: Morrisville (location TBD), Main Event and Celebration

2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.: Ride from Morrisville to St. Johnsbury (schedule of brief stops to come)

7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. St. Johnsbury (location TBD), End of Ride Celebration

*All times are approximate; a more detailed schedule with times and locations for all stops will be issued closer to the event. For the latest information, visit RailTrails.Vermont.Gov.