ACRE Awards $185K to SC Entrepreneurs in Agribusiness

COLUMBIA – A goat dairy, an artisanal jam company, a produce-and-flower farm, and an organic vegetable grower are among the South Carolina businesses awarded new funding through the South Carolina Department of Agriculture’s Agribusiness Center for Research and Entrepreneurship (ACRE).

Twelve entrepreneurs will share $185,000 in funding for their innovative agribusiness ventures.

The finalists pitched to a panel of judges on June 7 and were scored based on their business plans, a five-minute video presentation and their demonstrated history of business success. The diverse group of awardees encompass animal agriculture, specialty food producers, produce farms, and new and established farmers:

“These finalists were selected from a larger pool of applicants, and it wasn’t an easy choice – we had an outstanding bunch of entrepreneurs,” said ACRE Executive Director Kyle Player. “ACRE continues to attract and nurture some of our state’s top talent in agribusiness.”

Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers congratulated the awardees.

“Through ACRE, we spotlight and assist some truly deserving entrepreneurs,” Weathers said. “To ensure a bright future for South Carolina agriculture, we need to continue supporting their creativity, drive and vision.”

SCDA founded ACRE in 2018 to help identify and nurture new ideas and businesses in the Palmetto State’s agribusiness sector. ACRE also partners with Clemson Extension to offer a curriculum program each fall to train and mentor beginning agricultural entrepreneurs and prepare them to seek advanced award funding. To learn more, visit acre-sc.com.

