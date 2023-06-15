Dr. Zamip Patel to speak at the 2023 Sickle Cell & Chronic Pain Management Symposium of "Kids Conquering SCD Foundation"
The symposium is for individuals with chronic pain & sickle cell disease, their families & health professionals. Zamip Patel, M.D. will speak about Priapism.
Priapism affects approximately half of all men with sickle cell disease, however, so far there are few evidence-based treatment options that have been explored in the scientific literature”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 23 and 24, 2023, the Kids Conquering Sickle Cell Disease Foundation is holding the 2023 Sickle Cell & Chronic Pain Management Symposium, to be held online. The theme this year is Beyond Limits, Evolving with Possibilities. The event is open to the public, and tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sickle-cell-chronic-pain-management-symposium-2023-tickets-627241866307
— Zamip Patel, M.D., urologist in Orlando, Florida
The Symposium offers a unique opportunity to learn about the latest advances in clinical care, transition services, and emerging new therapies including updates for curative treatment options. Thus, attendance is of great interest for the community of patients, care givers, health care providers, social workers, students and those with interest in sickle cell and chronic pain. But in fact, the Symposium is for anybody with an interest in chronic pain and sickle cell disease, to learn about the latest effective therapies bringing help and hope. Nurses and other health professionals may receive CE credits for attending the event.
At the Symposium, Dr. Zamip Patel, urologist in Orlando, Florida, will give a presentation on “Priapism in Sickle Cell Disease: Diagnosis, Treatment, & Management.” Explanatory note: Priapism (a penile erection in the absence of sexual activity or desire) is a common complication in males with sickle cell disease, including children, adolescents, and adults. Repeated episodes of priapism may cause permanent damage including erectile dysfunction.
Explains Dr. Patel, “I have been a supporter of the Kids Conquering Sickle Cell Disease Foundation, and am honored by the invitation to speak at the 2023 Symposium and share my experience as a medical doctor in this regard. Priapism affects approximately half of all men with sickle cell disease, however, so far there are few evidence-based treatment options that have been explored in the scientific literature. It is an important scientific matter to be researched more to eventually have consistent treatments.”
Dr. Patel’s presentation is scheduled for Saturday, June 24, at 1.00 pm in the afternoon. There will also be a question & answer time during which audience members can ask questions of Dr. Patel. To register for the event, go to https://bit.ly/3IXP1Ud
About Dr. Zamip Patel
Zamip Patel, M.D. is a Urologist with fellowship training in Andrology/Male Infertility. He has been in practice since 2011 in Orlando. He conducted his residency at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York and his Andrology fellowship at the University of Illinois in Chicago. He is Medical Director of Cryos International, the largest sperm bank in the world. He also holds numerous faculty positions, including at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine. Dr. Patel is an expert on male reproduction, and microsurgical techniques related to the male reproductive organ tract. He has held multiple hospital and medical group leadership positions, including Chief of Surgery and Chief of Staff at AdventHealth East Orlando. Primary research interests include function, surgery, and pathology of male reproductive organs and gametes.
Southeast Male Infertility and Urology, Zamip Patel, M.D.
Address: 10962 Moss Park Rd, Unit 200, Orlando, FL 32832
Phone: (407) 995-6827
https://smiuurology.com/home
About Kids Conquering Sickle Cell Disease Foundation (Orlando, Florida)
Kids Conquering Sickle Cell Disease Foundation advocates for support for treatments & a universal cure for sickle cell & related disorders. The Mission of Kids Conquering SCD Foundation, Inc. is to dedicate with compassion to provide education, awareness, advocacy and outreach to improve the quality of life for individuals and families living with sickle cell disease and other hemoglobin disorders. Kids Conquering SCD Foundation, Inc. is governed by board of directors, whose members are from the Central Florida Community. Our board have dedicated hearts with a desire to help our community impacted by sickle cell and hemoglobin disorders. The Executive Director and Founder of Kids Conquering SCD, Foundation Inc. is Carla Lewis.
Kids Conquering SCD, Inc. joins the fight against Sickle Cell and other hemoglobin diseases. We provide awareness, educate and support families, educate the community, promote testing for hemoglobin gene, support research of treatments, and collaborate efforts worldwide. Our mission will not be complete until a universal cure is found for sickle cell & other blood diseases.
Kids Conquering SCD, Inc. is a proud member of the Sickle Cell Community Consortium, a joint collaborative organization nationally joining community based organizations together with advocates, researchers and public health supporters working together to find solutions to the many challenges posed by sickle cell disease.
Their website is http://kidsconqueringscd.org/
