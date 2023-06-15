StorageVault Announces Quarterly Dividend for Q2 2023

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault” or the “Corporation”) (SVI-TSX) announced today that a quarterly dividend of $0.002845 per common share (“Common Share”) will be payable on July 17, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of June 29, 2023. This dividend has been designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes.



About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault owns and operates 239 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 208 of these locations plus over 4,500 portable storage units representing over 11.5 million rentable square feet on 670 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics solutions and professional records management services, such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

