Richard’s Rainwater Drops New Design, Inspiring Consumers to Really Shake Things Up

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On a mission to turn the bottled water industry right side up, Richard’s Rainwater announces a brand refresh with bold new packaging designed to stand out, just like their hometown of ATX. Richard’s Rainwater has been the nation’s leader in capturing and bottling pure rainwater for decades, dedicated to sourcing and sharing the most renewable drinking water with the nation. The new look reinvigorates this endeavor, featuring the most spectacular element of the water cycle - the rainbow. This iconic natural phenomenon represents the vibrancy and vitality that comes from a renewing rainstorm and symbolizes the optimism Richard’s Rainwater has for our world.



“Our planet is facing a water scarcity crisis. Efficiently capturing and purifying rain for drinking water is a true solution that is net positive and is better for the environment than drinking from other water sources.” said Taylor O’Neil, CEO of Richard’s Rainwater. “At Richard’s Rainwater, we have perfected that process, pioneering technology to access the sky’s infinite water supply and we’re scaling that system to hydrate change across the globe. We needed branding as bold as that mission, that makes you want to be part of the change.”

To accomplish this goal, Richard’s Rainwater tapped the experts at Bex Brands, challenging the team to create an inspiring new feel that also reflected the brand’s Austin roots which give permission to be unapologetically distinct and provocative. “Richard’s Rainwater pushed us to develop a refreshed brand look that made you want to grab a bottle or can of rainwater, take a sip and toast your neighbor to a better way to enjoy water,” said Jeremy Dahl, Partner at Bex Brands. “The vibrant new look provokes the feeling you get from seeing a rainbow, the renewal, energy and zeal for life. It is a rallying cry, designed to unite the community and make you want to be part of changing the world one drink at a time.”

The new design on the outside of the packaging brings to life the passion Richard’s Rainwater has always put into the water inside the package. While some in the water industry have begun prioritizing sustainable packaging, Richard’s Rainwater prioritizes the water you drink. Using proprietary technology to tap the clouds and the sky’s infinite water supply, Richard’s Rainwater captures water from the most renewable source of water on earth in a net positive process. By bottling the rain with a closed loop system, Richard’s Rainwater is able to deliver more of the water collected into the drinking water system than any alternative process. Sourced from the purest point in nature’s water cycle, the rainwater is naturally clean, 100x cleaner in fact than the strictest standards for bottled water and is purified with zero chemicals. Richard’s packages this pure rainwater in infinitely recyclable glass and aluminum. Enjoyed sparkling or still, the Richard’s Rainwater is so refreshing you can taste the difference.

Join Richard’s Rainwater in hydrating change and toast to a water that addresses quality, conservation and water scarcity through the power of rainwater. Purchase Richard’s Rainwater online at richardsrainwater.com at Whole Foods Market locations nationwide, select locations of H-E-B, Kroger, Natural Grocers and Sprouts Farmers Market as well as many independent grocers across the country. Our 100 percent pure rainwater is also featured on the menu at nearly 1,000 premier restaurants, bars, hotels and coffee shops in the Southeast. Find a location near you on our store locator . Follow us on Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

About Richard’s Rainwater

From cloud to bottle, Richard's Rainwater produces the world’s most renewable bottled water. Richard's Rainwater was the first and remains the only nationally distributed bottled still and sparkling rainwater in the U.S. Its founder, Richard Heinichen, started a quest to find cleaner, better-tasting water for his family ranch near Austin in 1994. His dream has grown into a movement to build a network of decentralized rainwater collection sites spread across the country in partnership with existing local breweries and beverage manufacturers rehydrating change within the bottled water industry. The rain is caught clean from the sky before it touches the ground, eliminating the need to use harsh chemicals such as fluoride, chlorine, and ammonia. It's bottled fresh from the only renewable water source, stored in 100% recyclable packaging, and distributed the shortest distance possible from cloud to consumer, revolutionizing the way the bottled water industry has traditionally captured, purified, and distributed water to thirsty customers.

