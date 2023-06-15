BEINCOURT, Zoom and Carahsoft Partner to Power Secure, Reliable Hybrid Courtroom Proceedings

New Solution to Enable Hybrid Courtrooms, Opening Doors for Access and Flexibility

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BEINCOURT , an innovative virtual courtroom solution provider, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. , an all-in-one intelligent collaboration platform, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership that will power hybrid courtrooms around the country.



In person courtroom proceedings can present numerous challenges, including cumbersome interpretation processes, higher costs, inefficiencies and inaccessibility. Hybrid courtrooms present immense potential to expedite cases, prioritize accessibility and streamline courtroom proceedings. The partnership will support virtual proceedings with the following capabilities:

Private and judges sidebars

Digital evidence presentation functions

Virtual, simultaneous interpretation ASL support for remote participants LEP support for multiple participants

Pristine audio and video for in-person and virtual participants

Audio solutions with ADA support



To power virtual courtrooms, BEINCOURT and Zoom have partnered to provide a courtroom simulation in the Carahsoft Conference & Collaboration Center in Reston, Va. that will help ensure a secure and reliable legal environment, enabling hybrid courtrooms with the right technology and support across the United States.

BEINCOURT provides several high-quality speaker and microphone solutions that will be compatible with Zoom’s reliable video communications technology. As a result, those physically in the courtroom will be able to interact with those in a virtual environment and be equipped with the right technology to facilitate seamless courtroom proceedings. Similarly, those joining virtually and leveraging Zoom’s technology will benefit from secure connection and ease of collaboration. Carahsoft will distribute the offering through their contract vehicles, tapping into their diverse Public Sector partner ecosystem.

To learn more about the partnership between BEINCOURT, Zoom and Carahsoft and their hybrid courtroom solution, contact zoomdemos@carahsoft.com or visit this page to schedule a demonstration .

About BEINCOURT

An end-to-end technology platform that enhances the in-person court experience, simplifies virtual hearings, and allows for a state-of-the-art Hybrid experience. BEINCOURT can help transform and standardize your courtroom experience while being mindful of past investments. BEINCOURT offers consulting services to overcome hard to use equipment and non-standardized controls. BEINCOURT has pioneered the Hybrid Courtroom experience and can leverage our past research and development for your organization. We will work to understand your unique use case and develop a software and hardware solution to address specific judicial procedures.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp . is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.