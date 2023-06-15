Cama’i Releases a Critical New Guide on How to Recognize a Mental Health Emergency
Cama’i, a leading community health center in rural Alaska, is shedding light on the importance of recognizing mental health emergencies and knowing when to seek emergency mental health services. In a recent blog post regarding how to recognize a mental health emergency, Cama’i provides valuable insights and guidelines to help individuals and their loved ones identify critical situations and take appropriate actions.
Mental health emergencies can arise suddenly and have a significant impact on an individual's well-being and overall functioning. And recognizing the signs and knowing when to seek immediate professional assistance can be crucial in preventing potential harm and ensuring timely intervention.
Indicators of a mental health emergency include:
• Suicidal thoughts or intent: If someone expresses thoughts of self-harm or suicide, it is essential to take these statements seriously and seek immediate help.
• Severe changes in behavior or mood: Rapid and extreme shifts in behavior, such as sudden withdrawal, aggression, or uncharacteristic impulsivity, may indicate a mental health crisis.
• Psychosis or delusional thinking: If an individual experiences hallucinations, delusions, or loses touch with reality, it may be a sign of a severe mental health condition requiring urgent attention.
• Substance abuse-related emergencies: Substance abuse can lead to dangerous situations, such as an overdose or severe intoxication. Prompt medical assistance is critical in such cases.
Cama’i emphasizes the importance of not dismissing or ignoring these warning signs. Instead, they encourage individuals to seek immediate assistance from emergency mental health services or call helplines such as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
In addition, it’s also critical to know how to respond to a mental health emergency, including staying calm, listening actively, and connecting the person in crisis with professional help. And Cama’i also emphasizes the importance of creating a supportive environment and fostering open conversations about mental health to reduce stigma and encourage timely intervention.
Cama’i Community Health Center remains dedicated to promoting mental health awareness, providing resources, and supporting individuals and communities in crisis. Our commitment to raising awareness about mental health emergencies aligns with our mission of fostering well-being and resilience in society.
For more information on how to recognize emergency mental health situations or to schedule an appointment with a behavioral health specialist, please visit the company website.
