Visit your local Verizon store for a chance to meet your favorite Mexican soccer legends

Verizon partners with Alianza de Futbol to bring the best soccer experiences to Hispanic customers

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon announced a new partnership with Alianza de Futbol that will bring the 2023 Verizon Copa Alianza , the largest and most prestigious Hispanic adult tournament in the U.S, and that will give Verizon customers a chance to meet some of their favorite soccer icons. Alianza de Futbol, a part of For Soccer’s mission-driven platform committed to advancing soccer on and off the field, is the leading national organization dedicated to the support and development of amateur Hispanic soccer in the United States.



Customers in Dallas, Houston, Chicago, New York and Los Angeles: Don't miss the chance to meet your favorite Mexican soccer legends at your local Verizon store.

Verizon customers will have the opportunity to meet some of Mexico's most popular soccer icons, including former national team players: Oribe Peralta, Jared Borgetti, Omar Bravo and Pavel Pardo.

City Date Store Time Talent Dallas 6/17 2420 N Belt Line Rd, Suite 150, Irving, TX - 75062 2:30 - 4:30pm Oribe Peralta Houston 7/8 9431 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX - 77024 2:30 - 4:30pm Oribe Peralta Chicago 7/22 3312 S Cicero Ave, Cicero, IL - 60804 2:30 - 4:30pm Jared Borgetti New York 8/5 31-25 Steinway St, Astoria, NY - 11103 2:30 - 4:30pm Omar Bravo Los Angeles 8/19 16771 Valley Blvd, Ste D, Fontana, CA 92335 2:30 - 4:30pm Pavel Pardo

Note: Schedule subject to change

Customers can get a gift with purchase when they visit their local store during the soccer legends appearances, while supplies last.

myPlan is made for soccer fans

With myPlan, you get exactly what you want and only pay for what you need. Customize your mobile phone plan with myPlan by choosing your Unlimited network option and your favorite content and streaming services at a great price. In fact, myPlan is made for soccer fans: If you love a content library chock full of incredible movies, shows and sports, you will love what you can get with the Disney Bundle perk. You’ll get: Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu¹ with access to LaLiga, LigaMX, and 14 other live soccer leagues. You can also choose the Walmart+ Membership perk that includes Paramount+, and catch UEFA, CONCACAF, and five other live soccer leagues.

Plus, all Unlimited plans include unlimited calling to Mexico. And you can take your domestic talk, text and data allowances with you to Mexico at no additional charge. To learn more about myPlan visit verizon.com . Every single perk offers savings ranging between $3 to $35 in value.

Stream your favorite games with Verizon 5G Home Internet: Starting at just $25 per month²

Transform your living room into the best fan experience with Verizon Home Internet. Plans start at just $25 per month with AutoPay and a select 5G mobile plan and with our price guarantee, you don't have to worry about surprise price hikes. The price is guaranteed for two or three years, depending on your plan. Verizon Home Internet is reliable and provides speeds fast enough to power the connected devices in your home: smart TVs, tablets, laptops, phones, gaming consoles and more. There are no annual contracts or hidden fees. To learn more about Verizon Home Internet visit www.verizon.com/home .

1 3rd party entertainment offers require a line subscribed to Unlimited Welcome or Unlimited Plus. Must be 18 yrs or older. Cancel anytime. One offer per eligible Verizon line. Add’lt terms apply. Disney Bundle includes Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (w/Ads), and ESPN+ (w/Ads). EXISTING DISNEY+, HULU OR ESPN+ subscribers: Offer will not automatically replace existing subscription(s). Managing subscriptions may be required to avoid multiple subscriptions and corresponding charges. Terms apply. +play Monthly Credit Must be Account Owner/Manager to purchase. Credit must be used within 30 days.

2 5G Home Internet: Save $25/mo with 5G Home plan, or save $35/mo with 5G Home Plus plan with mobile unlimited plan that includes 5G Ultra Wideband. Auto Pay and paper-free billing req'd. Availability varies. Subject to credit approval. Price Guarantee: 2 yrs for 5G Home, 3 yrs for 5G Home Plus, for new Verizon Home Internet (“VHI”) households who have not subscribed to a VHI service within the last 90 days. Applies only to the then-current base monthly rate exclusive of any other setup and additional equipment charges, discounts or promotions, including the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) and the Verizon Forward Program.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Ana Rosella Ibarra

ana.ibarra@verizon.com