Pharmaceuticals Industry Overview – Forecast Growth Rate, Expected Drivers And Key Trends, By The Global Market Model

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, provides pharmaceutical industry analysis including key parameters such as pharmaceuticals market trends, pharmaceuticals market drivers, and more across 58 geographies for the seven key regions.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its most recent projection for the pharmaceuticals market, the Global Market Model, the world's most comprehensive database of integrated market information, has predicted stable forecast growth (a stable compound annual growth rate (CAGR)) over the next 10 years. Inflation, economic challenges, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) shortages due to supply chain interruptions were all factors considered in our prior projection update. As a result, our global pharmaceutical industry estimates correspond to pharmaceutical industry trends for 2022-2023.

Key insights from the forecast:

  • The global pharmaceuticals market was valued at $1609 billion in 2022. 
  • The market accounted for 1.6% of the global GDP. In terms of per capita consumption, the market accounted for $206.2.
  • The anti-infective drugs market was the largest segment of the pharmaceuticals market, accounting for 15.5% of the total in 2022.
  • USA was the leading market in the pharmaceuticals market, accounting for 42.8% of the total in 2022.
  • The pharmaceuticals market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during 2022 to 2032.
  • The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to new emerging drug delivery methods such as microneedle patches, microchip technologies and adoptions of new technologies such as stem cells and organ chip technologies.

Gain in-depth insights about global pharmaceuticals market growth trajectory and trends with Global Market Model - https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model/demo-request

The global market model provides the option to further drill down your pharmaceuticals industry analysis on the key industry metrics such as -

  • Asthma prevalence rate
  • Cerebrovascular prevalence rate
  • Diabetes prevalence rate
  • Public healthcare expenditure
  • Thalassemia prevalence rate
  • HIV prevalence rate
  • Hypertension prevalence rate
  • Number of hospitals
  • Cancer prevalence rate
  • Dermatitis prevalence rate
  • Glaucoma prevalence rate
  • Rheumatoid arthritis prevalence rate
  • Tuberculosis prevalence rate
  • Hospital beds
  • Number of dentists

Learn How The Global Market Model Can Help You Grow Your Pharmaceuticals Business:

https://bit.ly/3mys8i7


Global Market Model - https://bit.ly/4383TaW

