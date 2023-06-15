Trenton License Office Set to Close May 31, 2023

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Department of Revenue has announced the closing of the license office in Trenton, Missouri, located at 1846 9th Street, Trenton, MO 64683. The last day of operations will be Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. The Trenton License Office contract is currently placed out for bid on Missouri’s statewide electronic procurement system, MissouriBUYS. Until a new contract has been awarded, the Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Gallatin License Office – 502A S Main, Gallatin, MO 64640

Bethany License Office – 3105 Miller St, Bethany, MO 64424

Chillicothe License Office – 730 South Washington, Chillicothe, MO 64601

Brookfield License Office – 223 N Main St, Brookfield, MO 64628

A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at https://dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

License Offices accepting phone-in vehicle registration renewals can be found here: License-Offices-Accepting-Phone-In-Vehicle-Registration_000.pdf (mo.gov).

— The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check to see if your county participates. Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.

— Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

Citizens may also renew vehicle and watercraft registrations by phone at (573) 751-1957, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

