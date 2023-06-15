CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy’s 2023-2024 Global Leadership Institute Awards: Recognizing Visionary Business Tech Leaders

The world’s #1 recognition program pays tribute to 100+ top business technology executives, venture capitalists, board members and search executives to date in 2023 and the impact they’re making on business and society.

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to have announced more than 100 top executives nominated to its 2023-2024 Global Leadership Institute Awards (GLIA) program with additional nominations to continue through the year.







Since the inception of its Transformational CIO Awards in 2012, HMG Strategy has recognized hundreds of premier business technology executives who are making a difference in their organizations through the industry’s most distinguished and recognizable global leadership awards program.

In 2020, HMG Strategy introduced the Global Technology Executives Who Matter Awards to recognize the top-performing Chief Information Officers, Chief Information Security Officers, Senior Business Technology Leaders, Venture Capitalists and Search Executives who have demonstrated unparalleled leadership in areas such as Innovation, Business Transformation and Digital Disruption.

Now entering its 14th year of recognizing the exceptional contributions of business technology executives, HMG Strategy extended its recognition program beginning in 2021 to honor exemplary technology leaders and their teams who are making outstanding contributions to their organizations.

“The 2023-2024 Global Leadership Institute Awards recognize the very best business technology executives for their visionary, empathetic and inclusive leadership in the face of an unprecedented socio-economic environment,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Unlike other pay-to-play recognition models, these dynamic global business leaders are being celebrated for their extraordinary leadership in helping to foster a culture of trust, to drive innovation, to reimagine the business and develop new go-to-market strategies with fellow members of the C-suite and line of business leaders.”

Business technology leaders being recognized by HMG Strategy under the 2023-2024 Global Leadership Institute Awards are being cited in the following areas:

Demonstrate Exceptional Leadership Which Drives Unique Innovation, Disruption, and/or Business Reinvention

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Leading Into the C-Suite

Creating New Go-to-Market Business Models

Modernizing Enterprise Architecture

Building a Culture of Trust

New and expanded recognition categories for HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards include:

CEO Hall of Fame : Partner CEOs whose vision has reshaped the technology industry or their industry segment

: Partner CEOs whose vision has reshaped the technology industry or their industry segment Large-Cap, Mid-Cap and Small-Cap CXOs : Recognizes high-achieving CIOs and business technology executives across a variety of company sizes

: Recognizes high-achieving CIOs and business technology executives across a variety of company sizes HMG Elite Alumni : Showcases courageous leadership and a commitment to innovation and business transformation

: Showcases courageous leadership and a commitment to innovation and business transformation The HMG Strategy Lifetime Achievement Award : Recognizes exceptional leaders for their career accomplishments and industry contributions

: Recognizes exceptional leaders for their career accomplishments and industry contributions HMG Champions : Honors industry executives for the expertise shared with the HMG community

: Honors industry executives for the expertise shared with the HMG community Emerging Leaders: Honors up-and-coming business technology executives who are making a difference in their organizations

Nominations for the 2023-2024 Global Leadership Institute Awards are still open and recipients will be awarded at HMG Strategy’s CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Summits.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s 2023-2024 Global Leadership Institute Awards and to nominate a deserving technology leader, click here or contact August Pelliccio, Managing Editor – Digital, at august.pelliccio@hmgstrategy.com.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s Upcoming CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Summits and to register for any of these events, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 500,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.

HMG Strategy’s regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led advisory services such as its Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) service which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy’s Global Advisory Services are a unique set of peer-driven research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global macro-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here .

Contact: Tom Hoffman, VP, Research, HMG Strategy: 203-221-2702 or at tomhoffman@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8ebe995-680c-41aa-a447-b3a2c78e1527