Bees360 and OneClick Code Revolutionize Property Inspections

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bees360 , provider of drone enabled property inspection services powered by artificial intelligence (AI), and OneClick Data , a trusted data partner dedicated to streamlining the building code-sourcing process for all parties in the roofing industry, are leveraging each other’s technologies to revolutionize property inspections and improve the insurer and homeowner experience.



Insurers and homeowners rely on the opinions and expertise of individual inspectors when evaluating property damage. Traditional inspection processes and identifying proper building codes and taxation rates is time consuming, potentially impacting the claim adjudication timeline and customer experience. Bees360 and OneClick Data each solve individual pieces of this problem.

“Bees360 provides a new solution to an old problem for insurance carriers – helping policyholders become whole after a loss as quickly and painlessly as possible,” said Courtney Cooke, vice president of sales at Bees360 . “Through the use of AI, we provide increased accuracy and consistency in a manner not achievable through the traditional inspection process. The added benefit for our carrier clients is the cost savings this automation allows, helping reduce loss adjustment expenses.”

Bees360 uses drones and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to streamline and modernize the traditionally manual and labor-intensive property inspection process. Certified drone pilot inspectors navigate the property, collecting multiple data points through high resolution imagery. The property data is analyzed by an AI engine that identifies any potential issues with the property, such as wind or hail related damages to the roof and exterior elevations. Leveraging the municipality building code and taxation data from OneClick Data’s flagship product, OneClick Code, enables Bees360 to deliver a comprehensive profile of the property and integrate it into the claims process.

“For decades, contractors, property inspectors, and insurers have had the challenge of accurately identifying building codes for property inspections,” said Jessi West Lundeen, director of marketing and communications at OneClick Data . “The combined capabilities of Bees360 and the OneClick Code product removes the guesswork and provides a reliable source of truth for any property.”

The OneClick Code product delivers accuracy, transparency, and reliability to contractors, inspectors, and insurers by providing accurate building codes at the click of a button. Accessing building code data is complicated and can lead to misinformed property inspections and repair estimates. The data provided in the OneClick Code product is always up to date and available on demand, mitigating any guesswork.

Insurers, property inspectors, roofing contractors, and certified drone pilots can learn more about how you can enhance your property inspection experience by contacting Bees360 and OneClick Data respectively.

About Bees360

Bees360 is a leading innovator of deep learning and computer vision technology who focuses on bringing AI and drone solutions to property underwriting and claim inspections. It is founded by data scientists and insurance experts whose collective background in data science, mathematics, property claims & underwriting provide an unparalleled level of knowledge to build AI-powered workflow and a disruptive business model for the conventional insurance industry. Learn more at www.bees360.com.

About OneClick Code

OneClick Data is a trusted data partner revolutionizing the roofing industry by streamlining the building code-sourcing process and enhancing efficiency and transparency for all stakeholders. With their flagship product, OneClick Code, they have pioneered data automation of jurisdictional authority for building codes, permit fees, taxes, and manufacturer specifications nationwide. Empowering contractors, insurance professionals, and claim adjusters, OneClick Code provides instant access to trusted roofing codes with a simple click. With comprehensive tools and integrations, they enable rapid, precise, and scalable claims settlement, reshaping claims management with unmatched efficiency and accuracy. Welcome to the era of automated restoration intelligence. To learn more, visit our website www.oneclickdata.com .

