WARP Announces Integration with project44 to Expand Rate Requests and Elevate Shipment Tracking into Existing TMS Providers

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WARP, a tech-powered freight network specializing in middle-mile solutions, is excited to announce that they are now integrated with project44, the world’s most trusted end-to-end shipping visibility platform. With the integration, WARP can now receive the benefits of all of project44’s TMS integrations. This makes it easier for shippers to receive WARP service offerings through their existing TMS with full tracking capabilities.

WARP recently announced its suite of tracking tools, DirecTrack, to provide shippers with an Amazon level of traceability at the truck, pallet, and parcel level. The suite includes real-time temperature monitoring, cross-dock tracking, a driver app, electronic logging device integrations, and final mile API connections. DirecTrack combined with project44’s own suite of tracking capabilities will provide WARP’s shippers with unrivaled visibility that currently doesn’t exist elsewhere in the world of freight shipping.

“We’re thrilled to partner with project44 and look forward to raising the bar together when it comes to comprehensive visibility in the supply chain across TMS,” said Daniel Sokolovsky, WARP CEO and Co-Founder. “This partnership is another step forward in our goal to optimize the middle mile using the best technology available.”

As an end-to-end platform for shippers, project44's partnership with WARP is a value add to all shippers in their network at no additional cost. WARP continues to handle all the communication throughout the shipping process. Customers not only receive transportation as a service but all the technology integrations as part of their partnership agreement.

About WARP

WARP is a modern freight network bringing peace of mind to shippers founded by entrepreneurs Daniel Sokolovsky and Troy Lester. With its heterogeneous fleet of 53-footers, box trucks, and cargo vans, WARP offers customers the right vehicle for every load based on their speed, price, and service preferences. By pairing proprietary tech with a broad network of carriers and cross-docks, WARP automatically optimizes middle-mile routes through a single integrated platform, giving shippers unparalleled visibility of their loads. Whether it's a direct store delivery, warehouse-to-warehouse transfers, or linehaul injection into last mile carriers, WARP customers receive real-time tracking and status updates along with dedicated support every step of the way.

About project44

project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. As the supply chain connective tissue, project44 operates the world's most trusted end-to-end visibility platform that tracks more than 1 billion unique shipments annually for over 1,300 of the world's leading brands, including top companies in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical & gas. Using project44, shippers and carriers across the globe drive greater predictability, resiliency and sustainability.

The undisputed leader in the market and innovator of Movement GPT, project44 was named the Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, #1 in FreightWaves FreightTech 2023, an eight-time leader in customer satisfaction on G2's Supply Chain Visibility Grid, one of Supply­Chain­Brain's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners of 2022, and the Customer's Choice in Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report. project44 is headquartered in Chicago with a diverse team spanning 23 global offices including Austin, Amsterdam, Kraków, Paris, São Paulo, Shanghai and Tokyo. Learn more at project44.com.

Stephanie G levinson WARP 8473311963 press@wearewarp.com