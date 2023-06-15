Organic Starch Market to Surpass $52.19 Bn by 2026, Growing Demand in Food, Textile Industries, and Shelf Life Extension

Reports And Data

The global Organic Starch market was valued at USD 36.27 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 52.19 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6%.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Organic Starch Market has experienced significant growth in recent years, with a value of USD 36.27 billion in 2018. It is projected to reach USD 52.19 billion by the year 2026, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. Starch, a naturally occurring hydrocarbon, can be enzymatically converted into energy. Organic starch, known for its versatility, finds extensive applications in the food and textile industries.

One of the major sectors benefiting from organic starch is the food industry. The properties of organic starch can be adjusted according to specific requirements, making it highly sought-after in the convenience and packaged food sectors. It plays a crucial role in extending the shelf life of bakery products, making it an essential ingredient in baking activities. As a result, the demand for organic starch remains strong in the food sector.

Notably, the North American and European regions are among the key consumers of organic starch. These regions have witnessed a steady rise in demand due to the increasing awareness of organic and natural food products. Consumers in these regions are seeking healthier alternatives, leading to the popularity of organic starch in the food industry. Additionally, the growing textile industry in developing economies has also contributed significantly to the demand for organic starch.

Top Leading Players in Organic Starch Market:

Tate & Lyle, Aryan International, SÜDSTÄRKE GmbH, Naturz Organics, California Natural Products, Cargill Incorporated, Akzo Nobel NV, Avebe, Roquette America, Marroquin Organic International, Pure Life Organic Foods, Briess Malt & Ingredients,

Organic Starch Market: Notable Innovation

One significant innovation in the organic starch market is the development of modified starches. Modified starches are starch derivatives that undergo chemical or physical modifications to improve their functional properties. These modifications can include changes in viscosity, gelatinization, stability, and resistance to heat or acid. Modified organic starches offer enhanced functionalities and find applications in a wide range of industries, including food, pharmaceuticals, and paper.

Another notable innovation in the organic starch market is the introduction of organic resistant starch. Resistant starch refers to starch that resists digestion in the small intestine and reaches the large intestine intact. It acts as a prebiotic, promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut and offering various health benefits. Organic resistant starch has gained traction as a dietary fiber source and is used in the formulation of functional foods and beverages.

Furthermore, there have been advancements in the production and extraction processes of organic starch. Manufacturers are adopting improved extraction techniques that ensure higher yield and purity of organic starch. Additionally, efforts are being made to optimize the use of resources and minimize waste during the production process, aligning with the principles of sustainability and environmental responsibility.

In the packaging industry, there has been a growing interest in utilizing organic starch-based materials as an alternative to conventional plastic packaging. These biodegradable and compostable packaging materials offer a more sustainable option, reducing environmental impact and addressing concerns related to plastic waste.

Organic Starch Market Segmentation:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Potato Starch

• Corn Starch

• Arrowroot Starch

• Tapioca Starch

• Others

Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Direct

• Indirect

• Store-based selling

• Online retailing

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Bulking Agent

• Anti-Caking Agent

• Sweetener

• Stabilizer

• Fat Replacer

• Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

