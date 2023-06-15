Owens & Perkins Announces Continuation of Serving Clients with Divorce and Family Law Zoom Consultations
Scottsdale's Owens & Perkins Continues to Empower High Net-Worth Divorce Clients with Virtual Consultations, Facilitating Accessible Legal Guidance.
The right fit between client and attorney is crucial in a divorce case.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Owens & Perkins, a premier Arizona law firm with a history spanning over 55 years, has been empowering potential new clients when making their selection of which lawyer they want to work with for what, undoubtedly, will be the most difficult time in their lives by continuing to provide Zoom consultations so that you can get to know your attorney before you hire them.
Hiring any professional can be daunting these days, but hiring someone that is going to handle your divorce, that will impact the rest of your life, is possibly more important than hiring other professionals. At Owens & Perkins, we want to make sure that you have the opportunity to interact with your attorney and get your questions answered before you decide to retain.
Understanding the emotional, financial, and legal complexities of divorce proceedings, especially those involving high net-worth individuals, is key to the successful outcome of any divorce litigation. That’s why Owens & Perkins will continue to offer Zoom consultations to prospective clients looking for their lawyer.
Michelle Perkins, the managing partner at Owens & Perkins, spoke about the importance of offering these Zoom consultations. "Going through the turbulent waters of divorce can be an overwhelming task, and it can quickly become combative when significant assets are involved," said Perkins. "Our firm is dedicated to simplifying this process, offering an experienced hand to guide clients through each step of the way. With these Zoom consultations, we're providing an accessible starting point and comfort for those unsure of the path ahead."
These Zoom consultations are designed to provide potential clients with an initial understanding of the legal landscape surrounding their divorce. These consultations work well for all divorce cases so that people can educate themselves, get their questions answered, and find some modicum of comfort prior to starting the process.
In the area of high net-worth divorce proceedings, these Zoom consultations are very effective if you want to share screens to review spreadsheets and asset summary financial information. High net worth divorces are an area that demands specialized knowledge and strategic foresight due to the extensive assets at stake.
Throughout its history, Owens & Perkins has been recognized for its commitment to providing compassionate and reliable legal representation. Their dedication has been acknowledged with numerous accolades, including an AV® Rating from Martindale-Hubbell® for having the highest level of Ethical Standards and Legal Ability and recognition as Top Lawyers for Excellence and Achievement by The Arizona Republic. Their attorneys combine over 65 years of legal experience, a fact reflected in the firm's stellar reputation and the high level of trust clients place in their services.
To ensure a personalized approach for each client, Owens & Perkins is inviting those considering divorce to complete a quick intake process or make a phone call to schedule their initial consultation. This step is designed to foster a better understanding of each individual's unique situation, paving the way for more effective representation.
"The right fit between client and attorney is crucial in a divorce case," Perkins emphasized. "These consultations are designed to ensure that we can provide exactly what a client needs, that we are the right fit for them. We believe this is a vital step in beginning your journey towards a brighter future post-divorce."
Owens & Perkins is not only offering its vast wealth of legal expertise but also its unwavering commitment to helping clients move forward through challenging times with dignity, assurance, and hopefully their sanity intact. This initial consultation is a testament to their dedication to providing accessible, high-quality legal services in Scottsdale and the wider Arizona community.
