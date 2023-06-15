Lipid Nutrition Market to Reach $24.71 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Lipid Nutrition Market by Type (Omega-3, Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT), Omega-6, Omega-9) Source (Marine, Plant), Form (Liquid, Dry), Application (Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed) - Global Forecast to 2030

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘Lipid Nutrition Market by Type (Omega-3, Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT), Omega-6, Omega-9) Source (Marine, Plant), Form (Liquid, Dry), Application (Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed) - Global Forecast to 2030,’ the global lipid nutrition market is projected to reach $24.71 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of the global lipid nutrition market are the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing senior population, and the increasing demand for infant foods and dietary supplements. Additionally, the emergence of alternative sources for nutritional lipids is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for lipid nutrition manufacturers in the coming years.

The lipid nutrition market is segmented by type (omega-3 [eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), alpha-linolenic acid (ALA)], medium chain triglycerides (MCT) [caprylic acid, capric acid, lauric acid, caproic acid], omega-6 [arachidonic acid (ARA), gamma linoleic acid (GLA), conjugated linoleic acid (CLA)], long-chain triglycerides, omega-9 [oleic acid, elaidic acid, gondoic acid, mead acid, other Omega-9 types] and other nutrients), source (marine-sourced [fish oil, algae oil, krill oil, other marine oils], and plant-sourced [coconut oil, flaxseed oil, chia seed oil, soybean oil, and other plant oils]), form (liquid, dry), application (dietary supplements, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and other applications), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Among all types studied in this report, the omega-3 segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global lipid nutrition market in 2023. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the benefits of omega-3 in reducing the risk of heart disease and managing rheumatoid arthritis. The medicinal properties and growing demand for lipids in animal feed are further expected to boost the demand for this segment. However, the medium chain triglycerides (MCT) segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to the growing obese population, growing chronic disorders, growing athletic population, and trends towards healthy lifestyles.

Among all sources studied in this report, the marine-sourced segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global lipid nutrition market in 2023. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing demand for fish oil, growing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of omega-3, and the increasing demand from the cosmetics industry. However, the plant-sourced segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to the growing health awareness among consumers, the increasing vegetarian population, easily available raw materials, and the high source of essential lipids in the plant source.

Among all forms studied in this report, the liquid segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global lipid nutrition market in 2023. However, the dry form segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to longer shelf life, ease of handling and transport, and ease of product development and innovations.

Among all applications studied in this report, the dietary supplements segment is expected to account for the largest share of the lipid nutrition market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for nutrition from food manufacturers, the rising number of product launches, the large demand for food supplements, and growing health awareness among consumers.

Among all regions studied in this report, in 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the lipid nutrition market. The large market share of this region is attributed to the presence of key nutritional lipids manufacturers, a growing vegan population, high investments in the research & development of food supplements, and high disposable income.

However, Asia-Pacific is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this regional market is attributed to the increasing government support for technological advancements in the food industry, the wide availability of raw materials, small and medium-scale enterprises, and consumer inclination towards healthy foods and food supplements.

The lipid nutrition market has witnessed several product launches, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations in recent years. The key players operating in the lipid nutrition market are Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Polaris Nutritional Lipids (France), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Stepan Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Solutex GC S.L. (Spain), FMC Corporation (U.S.), Pharma Marine AS (Norway), Croda International Plc. (U.K.), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Aker Biomarine ASA (Norway), Clover Corporation (Australia), Omega Protein Corporation (U.S.), Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), GC Rieber Oil AS (Norway), Kerry Group (Ireland), Cellana Inc (U.S.), and Nordiac Naturals, Inc.(U.S.).

