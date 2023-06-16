Submit Release
Introducing Zero-Fee Crypto Payments With NC Wallet

NC Wallet helps send crypto without paying commissions

HONG KONG, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Launched by Zafiro International Ltd., NC Wallet is the first crypto wallet in the world to offer completely commission-free transactions for a plethora of networks, including Bitcoin, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, and others!

Crypto fees are an essential part of blockchain technology and can be compared to how cars require gasoline to run. Both are needed for consistent and reliable performance. But many crypto wallets charge additional commissions as well as transaction fees. Unlike them, NC Wallet covers these expenses, including network fees, for the most popular blockchains.

As more crypto enthusiasts are joining the audience of hundreds of thousands of other global users already enjoying NC Wallet, the possibilities continue to grow. The app is equipped with all the tools to explore the cryptoverse allowing the customers to change networks and swap crypto in one tap.

NC Wallet is available as a web version and mobile app for Android and iOS users and is free to install. Any further questions can be found in the FAQ section or, if absent, directed to the support team.

