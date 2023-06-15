Prepreg Market : An In-Depth Look at the Current State, Future Outlook, Reginal Analysis

Emergen Research Logo

High demand for prepreg material from aerospace & defense industry is a key factor driving prepreg market revenue growth

Prepreg Market Size – USD 6.94 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.7%, Market Trends – Growing demand for lightweight materials for various components and parts in automobiles” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global prepreg market size reached USD 6.94 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for prepreg from various end-use industries, especially from aerospace & defense, coupled with rising demand from the automotive industry is a key factor driving market revenue growth to a significant extent. Composite materials such as carbon fiber have replaced metal in the production of aircraft and automobiles owing to light weight and high strength.

Moreover, flexibility for casting or molding into any shape highly increases demand for manufacturing of components for aircraft interiors, engine blades and rotors, propellers, fin blades, seats, and tail planes – also known as a horizontal stabilizer – among others. Lighter components also decrease operational costs, which is another key factors driving demand for prepreg and is expected to support revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Prepreg, short for pre-impregnated, refers to a composite material widely used in various industries. It consists of reinforcing fibers, such as carbon, glass, or aramid, that are pre-impregnated with a matrix material, typically epoxy resin. The process involves carefully controlling the resin-to-fiber ratio, ensuring an even distribution and impregnation throughout the fabric. Prepreg offers numerous advantages, including excellent mechanical properties, high strength-to-weight ratio, and superior dimensional stability. It is commonly employed in aerospace, automotive, marine, and sporting goods industries, where its precise control of fiber orientation, consistent quality, and ease of handling make it a preferred choice for manufacturing high-performance components and structures.

The Top Driving Players Operating in the Market Covered in this report:

Hexcel Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc., Park Aerospace Corp., Teijin Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc., SGL Carbon, Gurit, Rock West Composites, Inc., Plastic Reinforcement Fabrics Ltd., and ACP Composites, Inc.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Thermoset segment accounted for a comparatively larger revenue share in 2021. Thermoset is widely preferred as it is easy to work with at room temperature and fibers easily permeate before curing. As a result, traction has been increasing and this is one of the primary factors that is boosting revenue growth of the thermoset segment. Thermoset resins provide improved overall strength, thermal stability, moisture resistance, targeted reinforcement, in addition to chemical resilience, which enables use of the materials in various applications in different end-use industries. Polyester resin, vinyl ester, and epoxy resins are in high demand owing to easy impregnation of reinforcing fibers such as Kevlar, carbon fiber, and fiberglass, among others.

Hot-melt segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Hot-melt process enables environmental-friendly production owing to no requirement of organic solvents for solvent coating and drying. In addition, stringent norms and regulations have resulted in increased and rapid adoption of the hot-melt process for industrial purposes, and this is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of this segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Prepreg market on the basis of resin, manufacturing process, fiber, end-use, and region:

Resin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume (Kilo Tons); 2019-2030)

Thermoset

Thermoplastic

Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume (Kilo Tons); 2019-2030)

Hot-melt

Solvent dip

Fiber Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume (Kilo Tons); 2019-2030)

Glass

Carbon

Aramid

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume (Kilo Tons); 2019-2030)

Aerospace & defense

Automotive

Wind energy

Sporting goods

Others

Major Geographies Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please get in touch with us. We assure you that your report will be designed as per your requirements.

