Food Delivery Services Market 2021 Highlights, Recent Trends, Market Growth And Opportunities Till 2028

Availability of a wide variety of food options online that can be delivered to consumer doorstep in a reasonable time frame

Food Delivery Services Market Size – USD 130.50 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.4%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global food delivery services market size is expected to reach USD 311.43 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 11.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The industry for food delivery services has experienced rapid expansion in recent years, driven by consumers' rising need for convenient and quick meal options. A large variety of food options are available at this market, including restaurant meals, groceries, and even speciality foods that are delivered right to the customers' doorsteps. The market for meal delivery services is expanding as a result of the proliferation of digital platforms and mobile applications, which have improved accessibility and efficiency for placing food orders.

The evolving consumer preferences and lifestyles are one of the major forces boosting the market for meal delivery services. More people are choosing the convenience of having food delivered to their homes or businesses due to busy schedules and the desire for time-saving alternatives. Urban dwellers with little time for cooking or dining out are especially prone to this habit. Food delivery businesses meet this need by providing a variety of cuisines and menu choices to accommodate various tastes and dietary requirements.

The quick development of technology and the widespread usage of cellphones are two additional factors driving the market for meal delivery services. Ordering food has become exceedingly simple and practical with the introduction of mobile applications and online platforms. With only a few clicks on their smartphones, customers can explore menus, place orders, and track deliveries in real-time. The market for meal delivery services has grown dramatically as a result of the flawless user experience, which has encouraged more consumers to choose this practical dining choice.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Food Delivery Services market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Companies profiled in the global Food Delivery Services market:

DoorDash, GrubHub, Uber Delivery, Just Eat Takeaway, Zomato, Deliveroo, Swiggy, Postmates Inc., Foodpanda, and Ele.me (Alibaba).

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In June 2021, DoorDash, which is the top U.S. food delivery app, entered the Asian market by launching in Japan. The company is focusing on expanding globally to leverage opportunities resulting from the situation created by the COVID-29 pandemic. The company is small, but foraying into Japan is giving it access to one of the most restaurant-dense countries in the world.

Full-stack model segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly robust rate during the forecast period as most back-end requirements and apps are taken care of by the food delivery service providers. They develop the app, hire delivery staff, and cooks/chefs to prepare food in-house. These are known as cloud kitchens where dining facility is not available. Although, these models require substantial investment, earnings increase steadily once sufficient scale is achieved.

Restaurant prepared food delivery segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 as social mentions of such deliveries by customers have skyrocketed, especially during COVID-19 pandemic. Companies such as GrubHub, JustEat, and Foodpanda have partnered with restaurants and deliver food to a sizable number of customers.

Emergen Research has segmented the global food delivery services market on the basis of platform, model, type, payments, and region:

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Online

Offline

Online to Offline (O2O)

Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Platform to Customer

Aggregators

Full-Stack Model

Restaurant to Consumer Model

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Meal Kits Delivery

Restaurant Prepared Food Delivery

Grocery Delivery

Veggie Box Delivery

Payments Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cash on Delivery

Online Payment

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Outlook of Food Delivery Services Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

