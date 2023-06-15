Sports Medicine Market Predictable to Witness Dynamic Development by 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Sports Medicine Market Size – USD 5.19 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.6%, Market trends – Adoption of advanced technology.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Sports Medicine Market is expected to reach USD 8.05 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Sports medicine is generally taken to prevent injuries and also for the cure, recovery, and restoration of injuries in athletes during sports/games. Products are used for athletes to improve the condition during injuries and to prevent future progress of injuries.

The rise in the prevalence of sports injuries is a major factor in driving the market growth. The injuries include various kinds of strains and sprains. It also includes spondylolysis and spondylolisthesis, stingers, disc injury, and Scheuermann's disease. Sports medicine has undergone satisfactory growth from among other healthcare fields, as these treatments can be provided for other individuals as well and not just for athletes. The extended rise in the demand for sports medicine is due to an increase in sports injuries. With an increase in awareness among individuals for physical fitness, the government is also actively taking initiatives for sports medicine to increase the participation of athletes around the globe.

However, due to the declined rate of skilled professionals in and inappropriate knowledge and guidelines about sports medicine are a restraint to the market growth. Also, the occurrence of chronic diseases worldwide has further associated with adopting a healthy lifestyle. Rising awareness about these diseases has inspired people to participate in various physical activities. Growing career opportunities for sports is also responsible for the rise in the number of athletes, resulting in quick demand in sports injury management services.

Top competitors of the sports medicine Market profiled in the report include:

Arthrex, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, Breg Inc., DJO Global, Inc., Mueller Sports, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., Medtronic, RTI Surgical, Performance Health International Limited, KARL STORZ, and Bauerfeind AG, among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The body support and recovery product segment are expected to grow significantly due to the requirement of products such as braces, physiotherapy equipment, and support required for reconstruction. The demand for the product is growing due to the increase in the number of surgeries.

The knee injuries segment growth is attributed to the increase in the number of injuries in the major sports. The segment held the largest market share in the application segment.

An increase in the incidence of cardiac arrest and heart issues is increasing the demand for cardiac monitoring and evaluation devices. These devices are used to monitor myocardial infarction, arrhythmia, and QT-interval monitoring.

Asia-Pacific regional segment of the market is expected to remain the highest growing segment during 2020-2027, at a CAGR 5.9% owing to increased initiatives taken for physical fitness by individual and funding provided by the government organizations.

Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2016-2018

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

CAGR: 5.6%

Base Year: 2019

Number of Pages: 250

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Sports Medicine Market on the basis of products, applications, body monitoring, and evaluation devices, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Body Reconstruction Products

Fracture and Ligament Repair Products

Assays Arthroscopy Devices

Implants

Prosthetic Devices

Orthobiologics

Body Support and Recovery Products

Braces and Supports

Compression Clothing

Physiotherapy Equipment

Thermal Therapy

Electrostimulation

Other Therapies

Ultrasound Therapy

Laser Therapy

Accessories

Tapes

Disinfectants

Wraps

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Knee Injuries

Shoulder Injuries

Foot and Ankle Injuries

Elbow and Wrist Injuries

Back and Spine Injuries

Hip and Groin Injuries

Others

Body Monitoring and Evaluation Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cardiac monitoring and evaluation devices

Beverages Respiratory monitoring and evaluation devices

Hemodynamic monitoring and evaluation devices

Musculoskeletal monitoring and evaluation devices

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospital

Physiotherapy clinics

Rehabilitation centers

Regional Analysis of the sports medicine Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

