Ethoxylates Market to Reach USD 18.31 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.7 % |Emergen Research

Rising demand for ethoxylates in textile industry and for detergents and industrial cleaners

Market Size – USD 13.23 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.7%, Market Trends – Rapid adoption of alcohol ethoxylates in cosmetics and cleaning products ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ethoxylates market size was USD 13.23 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for ethoxylates in textile industry and for detergents and industrial cleaners are key factor driving market revenue growth. Polyoxyethylene alcohols or fatty alcohol ethoxylates are best used as industrial surfactant products and in the textile industry. Ethoxylates are used in the textile industry for scouring, finishing, dyeing, and lubricating fabrics. These are used in scouring processes such as wool scouring and cotton kier viscose boiling-off and soaping-off. Products are ideal for dyeing cotton and serving as penetrates, wetting agents, and dyeing assistants in textile applications. Textile industry has been booming in recent years, especially in emerging countries such as China and India. According to the Ministry of Textiles in India, there is approximately 41% growth in textile export in India from April to December 2021 compared to the previous year. China also is the biggest manufacturer and exporter of textiles in the world. Rising adoption of ethoxylates in textile industry is expected to boost revenue growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

BASF SE, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, The Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman International LLC, Sasol Limited, Clariant AG, Solvay S.A, Evonik Industries AG, Arkema SA, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Agrochemicals segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing demand for ethoxylates for production of Agrochemicals are used as adjuvant and surfactant in products such as fungicides, herbicides, rodenticides, insecticides, and antimicrobials.

Fatty acid ethoxylates segment market revenue is expected to increase at a steady rate over the forecast period due to rising demand for various industrial applications. Fatty Acid Ethoxylates are primarily used as non-ionic surfactants in a variety of industrial and domestic processes. Fatty acid ethoxylates are used as solubilizers, dispersing agents, emulsifiers, fabric softeners, antistatic additives, lubricants, and viscosity regulators in textiles, metalworking fluids, and leather processing.

Market in North America is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to rising adoption of ethoxylates in personal care products in countries across the region, especially in the U.S. and Canada. Increasing awareness regarding personal hygiene raises is driving demand for personal care products such as soaps, shampoos, toothpaste, and many others, which is supporting market revenue growth.

On 01 July 2021, Belgium-based chemical company Solvey announced the acquisition of the global coating business of Bayer with facilities in Méréville, France, and tolling operations in the Brazil and U.S.

Emergen Research has segmented global ethoxylates market on the basis of product type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Alcohol

Fatty Acid

Fatty Amine

Ethyl Ester

Glyceride

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Detergents

Ointments & Emulsions

Herbicides

Insecticides

Foam-Control & Wetting Agents

Lubricants & Emulsifiers

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Household & Personal Care

Agrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Oilfield Chemicals

Others

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.

