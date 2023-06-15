Smart Home Devices Market Overview by Industry Chain Information, Upstream Raw Materials & Downstream Industry

Emergen Research Logo

Integration of smoke detectors with Internet of Things (IoT) and big data is a key factor driving smart home devices market revenue growth

Smart Home Devices Market Size – USD 84.52 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.4%, Market Trends – Significant investments in research & development activities” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart home devices market size reached USD 84.52 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The incorporation of lighting controllers with in-built data-connectivity technology is an important factor driving market revenue growth.

Over the past few years, there has been a significant expansion in the lighting control industry. A sizable range of goods, including timers, daylight sensors, dimmer, and occupancy sensors, are available in this market. These items can be used separately or in conjunction with one another. They are compatible with both wireless network and wired network technologies for home automation integration.

Smart home devices are revolutionizing the way we interact with our living spaces, seamlessly integrating technology into our daily lives. From voice-controlled virtual assistants that can dim the lights and adjust the thermostat to smart locks that offer enhanced security and convenience, these devices provide a level of automation and control that was once unimaginable. Whether it's remotely monitoring and managing appliances, optimizing energy consumption, or creating personalized environments with mood lighting and music, smart home devices are empowering homeowners to create comfortable, efficient, and connected living environments, transforming houses into intelligent homes of the future.

This market study covers and analyzes the potential of the global Smart Home Devices industry, providing geometric information about market dynamics, growth factors, major challenges, PEST analysis and market entry strategy analysis, opportunities and forecasts. One of the major highpoints of the report is to provide companies in the industry with a strategic analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on Smart Home Devices market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The entertainment and other controls segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. The ease with which these controls make it possible to manage and regulate entertainment systems within a home is what drives the expansion of the video, multimedia, and audio control business. With the help of intelligent entertainment systems, users eliminate the clutter of remote controls in favor of a more sophisticated approach. Additionally, they may simplify their setup so that users can quickly access the music and movies they desire. Even more than this, smart entertainment devices enable a more seamless, natural way for the user to engage, whether by touch, gesture, or speech. Advantages like this are expected to increase revenue growth of the segment.

Below USD 25 smart home device segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Anyone can increase their home's intelligence with the most affordable smart home appliances without spending a fortune. There are several reasonably priced devices that can be used to switch on lights, adjust the temperature, play music, and even keep a check on the house while the homeowner is away. For instance, one of the finest inexpensive smart home gadgets and the best smart plug in our opinion is the USD 25 Wemo WiFi Smart Plug. Even when compared to its predecessor, the Wemo Mini, is more compact than alternative solutions. The Wemo WiFi Smart Plug is compatible with all the main smart assistants, despite the fact that it lacks energy monitoring like some other smart plugs.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

SAMSUNG, LG Electronics, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Amazon.com, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Apple Inc, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, and Sony Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart home devices market on the basis of product, price range, sales channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Fire Suppression

Lighting Control

Relays

Occupancy Sensors

Daylight Sensors

Timers

Dimmers

Switches

Accessories and Other Products

Security and Access Control

Video Surveillance

Hardware

Software/Video Analytics

Price Ranges

Access Control

Biometric Access Control

Non-Biometric Access Control

HVAC Control

Smart Thermostats

Sensors

Control Valves

Heating & Cooling Coils

Dampers

Actuators

Pumps & Fans

Smart Vents

Entertainment and Other Controls

Entertainment Control

Other Controls

Smart Speaker

Home Healthcare

Health Status Monitors

Physical Activity Monitors

Smart Kitchen

Smart Refrigerators

Smart Coffee Makers

Smart Kettles

Smart Dish Washers

Smart Ovens

Smart Cooktops

Smart Cookers

Home Appliances

Smart Washers

Smart Dryers

Smart Water Heaters

Smart Vacuum Cleaners

Smart Furniture

Smart Tables

Smart Desks

Smart Stools & Benches

Smart Sofas

Smart Chairs

Price Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Below USD 25 Smart Home Device

USD 25-50 Smart Home Device

Above USD 50 Smart Home Device

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Online

Offline

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2022-2030. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some of the important question for stakeholders and business professional for expanding their position in the Global Smart Home Devices Market :

Q 1. Which Region offers the most rewarding open doors for the market Ahead of 2021?



Q 2. What are the business threats and Impact of latest scenario Over the market Growth and Estimation?



Q 3. What are probably the most encouraging, high-development scenarios for Smart Home Devices movement showcase by applications, types and regions?



Q 4.What segments grab most noteworthy attention in Smart Home Devices Market in 2020 and beyond?

Q 5. Who are the significant players confronting and developing in Smart Home Devices Market?

