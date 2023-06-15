Valence Announces First Generative AI SaaS Security Platform

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valence Security, the leading SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) company, today announced that it is the first SaaS Security vendor to integrate generative AI and OpenAI into its Collaborative SaaS Security Remediation Platform. The Valence AI Assistant completes the required SaaS knowledge for security teams to accelerate remediation and improve workflows.



One of the major challenges in SaaS security is that security teams are required to become experts in many SaaS applications. Each SaaS application has unique terminology, permissions, data models, security configurations, etc. making it unrealistic for security teams to have the level of expertise required to secure them.

The Valence AI Assistant leverages advanced AI capabilities to analyze SaaS security risks and configurations, and helps security teams to quickly determine the risk, context and define the remediation plan.

The Valence SaaS security platform supports dozens of SaaS applications such as Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Slack, Salesforce, GitHub, Okta, Atlassian, Workday and more. By leveraging the power of AI, security teams can now improve their knowledge and understanding of risks across all these platforms and establish better communication with business application owners that manage these applications today.

“As the first generative AI-enabled SaaS security provider, Valence is leading the way in leveraging the potential for AI to enhance SaaS security,” said Shlomi Matichin, co-founder and CTO of Valence. “This announcement emphasizes our commitment to providing our customers with the most innovative and effective security solutions available.”

For more information and to see a demo of the new SaaS security AI Assistant, contact Valence Security here.

About Valence Security

Valence Security is an innovative SaaS security vendor featured as a Top 10 Finalist in the 2023 RSAC Innovation Sandbox competition. Valence is the first security company to offer collaborative remediation workflows that engage with business users to contextualize and reduce SaaS data sharing, supply chain, identity and misconfiguration risks with scalable policy enforcement and automated workflows.

With Valence, security teams can secure their critical SaaS applications like Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Salesforce and Slack and ensure continuous compliance with internal policies, industry standards and regulations, without impeding business productivity or the speed of SaaS adoption.

Valence is backed by leading cybersecurity investors, prominent among them, Microsoft’s M12 and YL Ventures, and is trusted by leading organizations.