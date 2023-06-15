Alternative Proteins Market: A Study of the Current Status and Future Prospects

Emergen Research Logo

Rising per capita income of consumers and increasing demand for vegan and plant-based products are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 14.76 Billion in 2021 Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.1%, Market Trends – Rising demand for organic products and shift toward a sustainable lifestyle” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the most sought-after market reports regarding in-depth analysis of the global Alternative Proteins Market is the most recent report from Emergen Research, titled "Global Alternative Proteins Market - Forecast to year 2030". Finally, the paper offers convincing insights into how the regional and global Alternative Proteins markets are expanding. The authors of the report provided the necessary information. related to the latest Alternative Proteins Market trends along with important parameters that influence the growth of the market in both short term and long term. Through a thorough industry picture, it offers essential insights into the estimated Alternative Proteins market size, revenue share, sales network, and distribution. With the aid of these beneficial market insights, readers will be able to explain the important outcomes of this sector in the near future. The Alternative Proteins market research gives a clear explanation of the current trends as well as a variety of growth possibilities, major drivers, restrictions, obstacles, and other important factors. The study also considers a number of market dynamics, which in turn present the top players in the Alternative Proteins market with a wide range of growth prospects. They are also designed to assist businesses in this sector in developing wise judgements and profitable business plans.

Rising demand for organic products and shift toward a sustainable lifestyle are significant factors that are expected to increase demand for alternative protein. Increasing awareness of health risks associated with meat consumption and growing activism against animal cruelty have led to rising adoption of vegan products as an alternative source of protein content. According to World Health Organization (WHO) International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), intake of red meat is carcinogenic to humans. These conclusions had been based on the proof for colorectal cancer. Data showed a positive correlation between processed meat consumption and stomach and pancreatic cancer. Meat processing includes curing of the meat, which can result in the formation of cancer-causing (carcinogenic) chemical substances such as N-nitroso compounds (NOC) and Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAH). Meat also contains heme iron, which can facilitate the production of carcinogenic NOCs. In addition, cooking meat in high-temperature can produce carcinogenic chemicals, such as heterocyclic aromatic amines (HAA) and PAHs. This has led to rising demand for alternative forms of plant-based protein, which is expected to boost market revenue growth. Additionally, increasing demand for organic products and shift toward a sustainable lifestyle are further expected to drive market revenue growth. This is expected to increase demand for alternative protein products and drive market revenue growth.

To Get a PDF Sample Copy of the Report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/57

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Kerry Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Royal Avebe UA, Corbion NV, Glanbia PLC, Cargill Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Roquette Frères Le Romain, and Tate & Lyle PLC

The extensive Alternative Proteins market segmentation, which covers the whole range of product types, applications, end-user industry landscapes, major geographic regions, and leading market competitors, is one of the report's main features. The study includes unbiased industry experts' predictions for revenue creation throughout the anticipated time as well as their opinions on the current market situation, historical market performance, production and consumption rates, demand and supply ratio, and other topics. The research precisely assesses the financial positions of the leading players, as well as their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, production expenses, and other financial criteria. Our researchers' team has also used a number of analytical methodologies, including investment evaluation, SWOT analysis, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis, to examine the production and distribution capacities of the Key Word market participants.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Plant-based segment revenue is expected to grow at a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to rising demand for plant-based protein substitutes.

Dairy alternatives segment is expected to account for the largest revenue growth over the forecast period due to increasing use of protein concentrate in food and bakery products.

North America is expected to register higher revenue growth rate in plant-based protein market over the forecast period due to robust presence of international and domestic enterprises providing plant-based protein products, such as Kerry Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, and Tate & Lyle PLC.

Gain Access to the Complete Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/alternative-proteins-market

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019–2030)

Plant-based

Insect-based

Microbial-based

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilo Tons;2019–2030)

Meat Substitutes

Dairy Alternatives

Bakery

Nutrient Supplement

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilo Tons;2019–2030)

Dry Form

Wet Form

Request customization of this report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/57

Thank you for reading our report. To find more details on the report or to inquire about its customization, please let us know, and we will offer you the report as per your needs.

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:

cell and gene therapy market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cell-and-gene-therapy-market

masterbatch market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/masterbatch-market

Pipe Insulation Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/pipe-insulation-market

mammography system market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mammography-system-market

explosion proof equipment market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/explosion-proof-equipment-market

mice model market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mice-model-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyses consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.