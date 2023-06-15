Peripheral Vascular Devices Market: A Look at the Industry's Advancements and Opportunities

Rising government approvals of peripheral vascular devices is a key factor driving the peripheral vascular devices market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 4.41 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.6%, Market Trends- Rising prevalence of peripheral vascular disease is creating high demand for peripheral vascular devices” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research's most recent study, “Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market - Forecast to 2030", provides a comprehensive analysis of current and potential developments in the global keyword market. The research today compiles all the most recognized businesses in the sector, sales and distribution channels, regional reach, market share and estimated size, as well as revenue projections for the forecast year. A thorough analysis of the industry, concentrating on total market compensation throughout the predicted period, is included in the paper. The most recent research report is an excellent illustration of the thorough examination of the global Peripheral Vascular Devices market. The table of contents, a list of tables and figures, the research methodology, the competitive landscape, geographic segmentation, future developments, and technological innovation are all included. This business field has been affected in almost every way by the global disruption. However, the most recent study predicts the effects of the pandemic on this industry and discusses the current market situation. Besides, the significant parts of the market have been talked about in the report, with well-qualified conclusions on the ongoing status of the market.

Rising federal government approvals of peripheral vascular devices and product launching by several leading companies are other factors increasing revenue growth of this market. On 22 March 2022 for instance, Artio Medical, Inc., which is a medical device manufacturer that developed innovative products for the peripheral vascular, neurovascular, and cardiology markets, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared its Solus Gold Embolization Device, a next-generation product for peripheral vascular occlusion. Furthermore, rising prevalence of peripheral artery and vascular diseases is contributing significantly to revenue growth of the market. This disease is typically caused by t increasing fat and lipids in the arteries, which is a condition known as atherosclerosis. Atherosclerosis causes artery narrowing, which can restrict blood flow in the legs and arms. According to omicsonline.org, atherosclerosis affects 4.6 billion individuals in the U.S. or one in every 58 persons. It is a fairly common medical condition in Australia. Severe atherosclerosis has a 50% chance of developing in individuals over 40 who are otherwise healthy.

Product recalls by federal government agencies could restrain revenue growth of the market. On 19 February 2020 for instance, Abbot Vascular recalled the NC Trek RX Coronary Dilatation Catheter and NC Traveler RX Coronary Dilatation Catheters, as the balloons may not disintegrate as intended. This problem is caused by weaker material near the balloon bond as a result of excessive heat exposure during manufacturing according to FDA. This is a Class I recall, which is the most dangerous type of recall.

To get a sample copy of the Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1829

Leading companies profiled in the report:

Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Koninklijke Philips N.V., REX MEDICAL., B. Braun SE, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation., NIPRO, and Bluesail Medical Co., Ltd

Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Peripheral Vascular Devices market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The angioplasty balloons segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 due to technological advancement in vascular or arterial devices by several leading companies. On 6 June 2022 for instance, Cagent Vascular company launched its Serranator below-the-knee (BTK) product, significantly bigger balloons to cure superficial femoral and popliteal arteries in the above-the-knee (ATK) segment. The Serranator Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA) serration balloon catheter is an angioplasty machine with serrated metal strips implanted on a semi-compliant balloon. The Serranator's technology is intended to generate numerous longitudinal lines of disrupted micro-serrations inside the luminal surface.

The catheters segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. It is a device used to measure blood pressure and give intravenous fluids, medications, or blood transfusions. Major factors driving revenue growth of this segment are product launches by various pharmaceutical companies and approvals by federal government agencies. On 31 March 2022 for instance, Shockwave Medical, Inc., which is a pioneer in the advancement of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to cure severely calcified cardiovascular disease, announced the global commercial availability of the Shockwave M5+ peripheral IVL catheter following CE Mark and FDA clearance.

The market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 due to rising prevalence of diabetes mellitus. According to the American Diabetes Association (ADA) reports, African Americans and Hispanics have a high incidence of concurrent Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) and Diabetes Mellitus (DM). The ethnicity of patients was connected to their prevalence of Hypertension (HTN), dyslipidemia, DM, and smoking, with non-Hispanic African Americans being more likely to have conventional PAD risk factors. Every year, 1.4 billion Americans are diagnosed with diabetes. As a result, prevalence of these diseases is driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

To learn more details about the Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/peripheral-vascular-devices-market

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In order to help the reader, make wise business decisions, the study also attempts to offer a forward-looking viewpoint and an informative conclusion. A thorough SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the market segments expected to dominate the market, regional division, estimated market size and share, and more are included in the report's conclusion.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Angioplasty Balloons

Angioplasty Stents

Catheters

Peripheral guidewires

Others

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Target Artery Instability (TAI)

Peripheral Arterial Disease

Arteriovenous Fistulas

Peripheral Aneurysms

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Services

Others

Elucidating the competitive landscape of the Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market:

The global Peripheral Vascular Devices market report offers viable insights into the competitive spectrum of the Peripheral Vascular Devices business sphere.

The report systematically profiles the company information of each market player.

It identifies the estimated industry share, production facilities, development prospects, and geographies served by each market player.

The study showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders.

It offers critical data & information about the product application scope and the end-user landscape.

The study provides salient information about the pricing models of the products offered by these companies. Moreover, it determines the gross profits and losses experienced by them throughout their market tenures.

Request a customized copy of report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1829

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:

battery materials market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/battery-materials-market

cerebrospinal fluid management market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cerebrospinal-fluid-management-market

vehicle-to-everything market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/vehicle-to-everything-market

emulsifiers market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/emulsifiers-market

air quality monitoring system market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/air-quality-monitoring-system-market

waterproofing systems market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/waterproofing-systems-market

aerospace materials market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/aerospace-materials-market

healthcare robotics market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-robotics-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyses consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.