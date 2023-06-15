KMS Healthcare Appoints Kevin Shields to Chief Revenue Officer

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KMS Healthcare, a leading custom software development and services company, has appointed Kevin Shields to Chief Revenue Officer. Shields is an experienced commercial leader with a successful track record of building and scaling several 100M+ recurring revenue businesses in the Healthcare Information Technology (HIT) market.



“Kevin brings a deep understanding of the healthcare industry and the ability to bridge market needs and organizational capabilities to maximize client value. His extensive experience designing and executing effective go-to-market strategies in the complex HIT space makes him the perfect fit for KMS Healthcare,” said Mikael Ohman, CEO of KMS Healthcare.

Prior to joining KMS Healthcare, Shields led the commercial organizations for various divisions within McKesson, Change Healthcare and Syntellis.

“Healthcare software companies must navigate a rapidly changing and interconnected landscape to create software solutions that meet the needs of their customers. The pace of change is increasingly leading these companies to look for expert partners to accelerate their development,” said Shields. “I am particularly thrilled to witness the revolutionary potential of generative AI in healthcare technology. Having been in the HIT space for over 25 years working at McKesson and Change Healthcare, I have seen firsthand the impact of leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning in the development process. It’s exciting to now be working with KMS Healthcare as we help healthcare technologists leverage the more recent generative AI capabilities.”

KMS Healthcare empowers companies to build transformative next-gen technologies to solve healthcare’s most challenging problems, including interoperability and compliant automation. We are committed to providing innovative tools and expertise to providers, payers, life sciences, and medical technology vendors to help create industry-leading health solutions. Our resources extend your healthcare software teams with expert developers, testers, and strategists, as well as interoperability solutions ensure improved data exchange while maintaining regulatory compliance and data-driven requirements.

Based in Atlanta, GA, and with award-winning offices across Vietnam, KMS Healthcare is a KMS Technology company. KMS Technology is a leading provider of software development, testing services, and top-tier consulting solutions and has been serving the healthcare industry for over a decade. KMS Technology has been featured in “30 Tech Companies in Atlanta to Know” and the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s “Best Places to Work” and has been recognized as a Top Software Outsourcing Service in Vietnam for ten consecutive years. More information at www.kms-healthcare.com.

