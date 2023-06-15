REVISED: LOTTERY.COM, INC. STOCK RETURNS TO TRADING ON NASDAQ
Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY)
Lottery.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW) ("Lottery.com" or "the Company") has returned to trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq" or the "Exchange"). Due to a technical issue reported to the Company by Nasdaq, the original announced date of Monday, June 12 for the reinstatement for trading of the Company's securities was delayed until the open of the market on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
— Matthew McGahan, Chairman of Lottery.com
Commenting on this significant development, Mr. Matthew McGahan, Chairman of Lottery.com, expressed his satisfaction with the turnaround, stating:
"We have worked very closely alongside Nasdaq to swiftly return the Company to trading on the global Exchange. I am glad that the Nasdaq Panel Members reconsidered their prior decision and reinstated the Company’s securities for trading. This result speaks volumes for the persistent effort we have made at the Company into implementing the disclosure and reporting rules set forth by Nasdaq. Nasdaq’s reversal and reinstatement of the Company’s stock on its Exchange is an acknowledgment of the considerable progress the Company has made to that end. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our shareholders and investors for their patience during this challenging period. The new team at Lottery.com is carefully addressing the legacy issues, ensuring that we remain up to date with our filings moving forward. Now, we can continue shifting our attention to the operational aspects of our business, which are robust.”
“Operationally speaking, we have had a clear strategy in place to capitalize on numerous exciting near-term revenue-generating prospects and partnerships. One such opportunity is the commencement of international sales, with the Dominican Republic being our first targeted market. We are eager to redirect more of our focus towards leveraging our technology and platform to re-establish a leading position in the lottery industry.”
About Lottery.com, Inc.
Lottery.com, Inc. is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lotteries are played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located throughout the United States and other countries to remotely purchase safe and legally sanctioned lottery games. Lottery participants look to the Company’s website, Lottery.com, for compelling, real-time results on over 800 lottery games from over 40 countries. In all that it does, the Company’s mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives through its Lottery.com and Sports.com brands.
Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Certain statements that we make may constitute “forward-looking statements” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” and future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” and “would,” as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Forms 10-Q, which are available on ir.lottery.com and the SEC’s website at sec.gov. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement in the event it later turns out to be inaccurate, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
