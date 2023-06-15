Contact Lens Market to Surpass US$ 29.93 Billion by the end of 2030 | Menicon Group, The Cooper Companies, Carl Zeiss AG
Contact lenses are artificial devices applied on the eye's front surface to substitute for the anterior corneal surface.
BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact lenses are designed to correct various types of vision problems, including nearsightedness (myopia), farsightedness (hyperopia), and astigmatism.
contact lenses can effectively correct these vision problems, it's necessary to consult with an eye care professional to determine the right type and prescription of contact lenses for your specific needs. Regular eye examinations are also crucial to ensure the lenses continue to provide optimal vision correction. People with myopia experience blurred vision when looking at distant objects. Contact lenses for myopia work by diverging the incoming light before it reaches the cornea, helping to focus it properly on the retina, thus providing clearer distance vision.
Market Drivers:
Increasing prevalence of vision disorders and eye conditions.
Growing awareness and acceptance of contact lenses as a vision correction option.
Technological advancements in contact lens materials and designs.
Rising disposable income and increasing demand for cosmetic contact lenses.
Growing aging population and the associated need for vision correction.
Market Opportunities:
Expansion of the contact lens market in emerging economies.
Rising demand for daily disposable and extended wear contact lenses.
Increasing adoption of contact lenses for sports and recreational activities.
Advancements in manufacturing processes and customization options.
Integration of smart technologies in contact lenses for monitoring eye health.
Market Restraints:
High cost associated with certain types of contact lenses.
Risk of eye infections and complications with improper lens care or extended wear.
Limited access to eye care professionals in remote areas.
Availability of alternative vision correction options, such as eyeglasses and refractive surgeries.
Stringent regulations and approval processes for new contact lens products.
Players Included in Research Coverage:
★ Novartis International AG
★ Menicon Group
★ The Cooper Companies Inc.
★ Carl Zeiss AG
★ Baush and Lomb
★ Visioneering Technologies Inc.
★ Mojo Vision
★ Johnson & Johnson Vision
★ Air Optix
★ Essilor
★ SynergEyes Inc.
★ Conforma
★ Menicon
★ UltraVision
★ Wesley Jessen
Detailed Segmentation:
By Characteristic:
Gas-Permeable Contact Lens
Soft Contact Lens
By Design:
Spherical Contact Lens
Toric Contact Lens
Multifocal Contact Lens
Orthokeratology Contact Lens
By Usage:
Corrective Contact Lens
Therapeutic Contact Lens
Post-Operative Therapeutic Contact Lens
Cosmetic Contact Lens
Enhancement Tints
Opaque and Special Effect Contact Lens
Prosthetic Contact Lens
Computer Lens
D-Segment Contact Lens
Sports Lens
Custom-made Contact Lens
Key Takeaways:
Soft contact lenses dominate the market due to their comfort and versatility.
Multifocal and toric contact lenses are gaining popularity due to the increasing prevalence of presbyopia and astigmatism.
Technological advancements, such as breathable materials and improved lens designs, enhance the wearing experience.
The market is witnessing a shift towards daily disposable and extended wear contact lenses for convenience and hygiene.
Market Trends:
Growing demand for colored and cosmetic contact lenses for aesthetic purposes.
Increasing adoption of silicone hydrogel materials for enhanced oxygen permeability and extended wearing time.
Rising popularity of orthokeratology contact lenses for temporary vision correction without the need for daytime wear.
Integration of digital and smart technologies in contact lenses for monitoring and managing eye conditions.
Key Developments:
Introduction of advanced materials, such as hybrid contact lenses combining features of soft and hard lenses.
Development of contact lenses with built-in sensors for monitoring glucose levels in individuals with diabetes.
Research and development efforts focused on improving contact lens comfort, extended wear options, and customization.
