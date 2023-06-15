Medical Electrodes Market Trends, Drivers, and Future Growth Opportunities Worth USD 1465.7 Million in 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increase in chronic disorders is a key factor driving the market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 1024.5 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.0%, Market Trends – Rising Demand for Miniaturization of Medical Devices” — EMARGEN RESEARCH

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report titled ‘Global Medical Electrodes Market published by Emergen Research, is methodically curated by our team of analysts, keeping readers’ understanding in mind, and includes a wide-ranging database of industry distribution. Researchers have taken a holistic approach towards the global market analysis and highlighted the factors that influence the overall growth of the market. The study involves the use of efficient analytical tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces to inspect the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats associated with the growth of the various market segments.

The global medical electrodes market size reached USD 1024.5 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in the prevalence of neurological disorders is a key factor driving the market revenue growth. According to the Alzheimer's Association titled ‘2021 Alzheimer's Disease Facts And Figures’ that one of the most common diseases in the world is neurological disorders. Alzheimer's dementia is estimated to impact 6.2 million Americans age 65 and older. Increased research on neurophysiological pathways and increasing usage of medical electrodes will result from the rise in neurological diseases, which is projected to accelerate market expansion.

Furthermore, technological advancements in medical electrodes have significantly influenced market growth. The introduction of innovative electrode designs, materials, and manufacturing techniques has improved the performance, comfort, and durability of these devices. For instance, the development of dry electrodes, which eliminate the need for conductive gels or fluids, has simplified the electrode application process and enhanced patient comfort. Additionally, the integration of wireless technologies in medical electrodes has facilitated remote patient monitoring, allowing healthcare professionals to collect data and make timely decisions.

Key Points of Medical Electrodes Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Medical Electrodes market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Medical Electrodes market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Medical Electrodes market

Market Drivers:

The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.

The report also talks about the shift in demands and emerging trends that are expected to drive the growth of the market. The rising demand for the Medical Electrodes products is expected to drive the demand for Medical Electrodes, thereby bolstering the growth of the industry. Moreover, the report also studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Leading Companies of the Medical Electrodes Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

3M Company, CONMED Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc, Nihon Kohden Corporation, General Electric Company, Natus Medical Incorporated, Cardinal Health, CooperSurgical Inc., and Dymedix

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The surface electrodes segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Surface electrodes are not recommended over intramuscular wire electrodes or needle electrodes because they enter particular motor units more slowly and offer a less precise evaluation of future action potentials. The type of needle electrode to be used in electromyography is chosen, and it is recommended that one type be used regularly to become acquainted with its features. In addition, exceptionally durable devices, corrosion resistance, and high tensile strength of needle electrodes are significant drivers driving growth in the global needle electrode market throughout the projection period.

The Electrocardiography (ECG) segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. One of the most widely utilized signals in clinical assessment is the ECG signal. Active electrodes give an ECG measuring method through clothing that might be employed in a variety of applications and have thus received further attention in recent years. In traditional ECG measurements, passive electrodes such as Ag/AgCl electrodes are commonly utilized.

Market in North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. This is owing to the increasing prevalence of neurological and cardiovascular disorders in the region. In addition, the presence of key players is also driving revenue growth of the market. For instance, in May 2020, Natus Medical Incorporated, a leading producer of medical device solutions for the detection and treatment of central neurological and sensory system problems in patients of all ages, is pleased to announce a new collaboration with Holberg EEG AS. The collaboration will accelerate the development and dissemination of an AutoSCORE algorithm for automating Electroencephalography (EEG) classifications and improving reporting efficiency.

Based on Type, the Medical Electrodes Market is segmented into:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Surface Electrodes

Needle Electrodes

Usability Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Disposable Medical Electrodes

Reusable Medical Electrodes

Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Electrocardiography (ECG)

Electroencephalography (EEG)

Electromyography (EMG)

Brainstem Auditory Evoked Potentials (BAEPS)

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Medical Electrodes market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Medical Electrodes market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Medical Electrodes Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Medical Electrodes market.

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Medical Electrodes Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Medical Electrodes Market

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available in chapter-wise or region-wise sections. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will provide excellent assistance.

