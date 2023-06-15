Federated Learning Market Recent Developments, Competitive Worth USD 305.7 Million in 2032

Emergen Research Logo

Rising need to increase learning between organizations and devices is a key factor driving federated learning market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 112.7 Million in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.5%, Market Trends – Growing adoption of federated learning in the healthcare sector” — EMARGEN RESEARCH

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research report, titled ‘Global Federated Learning Market can be considered a profound analysis of the global Federated Learning industry that focuses on crucial data and information pertaining to the sales and revenue shares. The market evaluations over the forecast years are based on a comprehensive analysis of the leading market segments, such as product type outlook, application continuum, regional overview, and competitive landscape of the global Federated Learning market .The report also describes the key business strategies, demand and supply ratios, leading regions, and the renowned market players, in a nutshell, offering a futuristic outlook of the overall Federated Learning industry. The market intelligence report is a prototype of the 360° overview of the global Federated Learning industry, shedding light on the estimated market value, share, growth trends, gross revenue, competitive overview, prominent manufacturers and buyers, available product types, and end-use applications.

The global federated learning market size reached USD 112.7 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising need to increase learning between organizations and devices is the key factor driving market revenue growth.

The global Federated Learning market report by Emergen Research is the latest document covering the changes in the market dynamics and trends that have followed the COVID-19 outbreak. The global Federated Learning has brought about unprecedented changes in the global economic scenario, drastically affecting the Federated Learning market landscape, disrupting its supply chains, and causing volatility in prices and demand for products. The report analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the Federated Learning industry and highlights its beleaguered segments. However, our analysts speculate that the market will regain traction in the post-COVID scenario.

Competitive Outlook:

This section of the report performs a thorough investigation into the intensely competitive landscape of the global Federated Learning market, highlighting the leading manufacturers, strategic initiatives adopted by them, the existing growth prospects, market positions, and market shares held by each participant. The report further emphasizes the developmental strategies undertaken by these companies, including product innovation, new product launches, and technological upgradation. Moreover, the report studies the notable business events observed in this industry, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, corporate deals, and brand promotions. The key industry participants include:

IBM Corporation, Cloudera, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Acuratio Inc., Apheris AI GmbH, Intel Corporation, Google, Consilient, Edge Delta, Inc., and, Sherpa.ai

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The visual object detection segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Federated learning has the potential to be particularly useful for visual object detection, as it allows multiple parties to collaborate on training a model without requiring them to share their data. This can be especially useful in cases where the data is sensitive or proprietary, or where the parties are concerned about data privacy.

The retail and e-commerce segment is expected to account for a significant revenue share over the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of federated learning in this sector. Retail and eCommerce companies are under constant pressure to improve their customer experiences and stay ahead of the competition. Federated learning can allow them to leverage data from multiple sources to train more accurate and effective models, which can give them a competitive edge. In addition, it can be used to train models that can personalize and optimize the shopping experience for customers, leading to improved satisfaction and loyalty.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a significantly fast revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing use of mobile devices and the Internet of Things (IoT) in the region. In the first half of 2022, China Telecom reported a 21% increase in the number of IoT-connected devices, and according to the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), the national cellular IoT market grew by nearly 17% between the beginning of the year and the end of June 2022. This increase in the use of IoT devices, particularly in countries such as China, Japan, and India, is expected to rise demand for federated learning solutions that can enable companies to train accurate models on large volumes of distributed data.

Global Federated Learning Market Report - Segmental Analysis:

The global Federated Learning business vertical has been extensively categorized on the basis of product type, application gamut, end-user industries, and a competitive overview. The report inspects the current market scenario, its past performance, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption rates, sales, and numerous growth opportunities available in the market. It further estimates the prospective growth of the leading regional segments of the market, which is beneficial for readers to gain impactful insights into the Federated Learning business sector. A clear outline of the competitive landscape of the market is expected to help businesses involved in this sector decipher the optimal business moves to reach their desired business goals.

Market Segmentation by Product Type:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Cloud

On-Premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Industrial Internet of Things

Visual Object Detection

Drug Discovery

Risk Management

Augmented and Virtual Reality

Data Privacy Management

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Retail and Ecommerce

Automotive

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

BFSI

Manufacturing

Others

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Objectives of the Global Federated Learning Market Report:

An all-inclusive analysis and forecast estimation of the market have been included in this report.

The report offers valuable insights into the major drivers, limitations, opportunities, and challenges faced by the global Federated Learning market and its leading players.

The report sheds light on the prominent market contenders, as well as their business strategies and long-term expansion plans.

The report, additionally, presents a comprehensive analysis of the key elements of the Federated Learning market that influence its growth over the projected timeline. These vital elements include the key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The authors of the report have implemented a set of analytical tools, such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis, to offer strategic recommendations to the new entrants on how to overcome the entry-level barriers.

