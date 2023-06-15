Linux Operating System Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2023-2028
Linux Operating System Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 18.70% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-202830 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Linux Operating System Market Share, Size, Price, Trends, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global Linux operating system market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like components, distribution models, enterprise sizes, end-users, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Historical Market Size (2022): USD 7.48 billion
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 18.70%
• Forecast Market Size (2028): USD 20.93 billion
The increasing usage of Linux operating systems in personal desktops, owing to their higher security, advanced software updates, greater customisability, free usability, vast community support, high performance, and flexibility, is driving the Linux operating system market growth. In addition, Linux operating systems can run in multiple desktops which enables users to multitask and enhances the productivity of a task, leading to their heightened demand across enterprises. The increasing demand for fast-paced networking and computing infrastructure is leading to application of Linux operating systems to meet the multitasking demands of young entrepreneurs and the enterprise workforce.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/linux-operating-system-market/requestsample
Linux operating systems also support cloud computing which is witnessing a growing demand across industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, logistics, and food service, among others. Hence, the rapid expansion of these sectors is expected to fuel the global market for Linux operating systems.
The heightened adoption of internet-enabled gadgets such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets is generating the demand for high-end Linux operating systems such as Ubuntu, Red Hat, or Debian, among others. Further, Linux operating systems supports online gaming due to which the increasing popularity of cloud gaming and commercial gaming is offering lucrative opportunities to the Linux operating system market.
Linux Operating System Industry Definition and Major Segments
Linux operating system is defined as an open-source operating system which is supported by major computing platforms. This type of operating system can be used as a server OS, desktop OS, headless server OS, or network OS, among others. Linux operating systems are configurable and can be customised according to user requirements.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/linux-operating-system-market
Based on component, the market is bifurcated into:
• Software
• Services
By distribution model, the market is segmented into:
• Virtual Machines
• Servers
• Desktops
On the basis of enterprise size, the market is divided into:
• Large Enterprises
• Small and Medium Enterprises
Based on end-user, the market is classified into:
• Commercial
• Individual
On the basis of region, the market is categorised into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Linux Operating System Market Trends
The key trends in the global Linux operating system market include the increasing penetration of advanced technologies such as internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence, and machine learning across various organisations. The increasing tech-friendly population across the emerging economies is likely to fuel the application of Linux operating systems across households. The rising inclination of youth towards customisable operating systems is further bolstering the market growth.
The surging demand for smart home appliances and smart retail devices are fuelling the demand for Linux operating systems to increase speed of operations. The increasing dependence on real-time data and information pertaining to transactions are expected to aid the Linux operating system market growth. Linux operating systems also augment data security operations and administration, which is likely to increase the scope of application of this OS across government and defence sectors.
In geographical terms, North America holds a significant share in the market, driven by the technologically advanced infrastructure in the strong economies such as the United States. Meanwhile, Europe is expected to witness a steady growth in the forecast period, owing to the strong foothold of OS developing companies.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global Linux operating system market report are Amazon Web Services, Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Canonical Ltd., Slackware Linux Project, and Zorin Group, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
