Emergen Research Forecasts In-Vehicle Infotainment Market to Achieve a Valuation of USD 52.76 Billion by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand for smartphone applications in automobiles and advances in technology for In-Vehicle Infotainment are driving the demand for the market.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market is expected to reach USD 52.76 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growing emphasis on driver comfort and convenience has led to numerous In-Vehicle Infotainment systems being built that offer innovative features. Such features provide the driver with detailed vehicle knowledge and, as a result, improve safety and driving experience. Smartphones will significantly influence the In-Vehicle Infotainment market, as they are the most important networking gateways used by an infotainment system.

It is also expected that the market for enhanced driving experience will drive the In-Vehicle Infotainment systems sector over the forecast era. These devices, however, entail high installation costs and are primarily incorporated into premium and luxury vehicles. Inadequate security and privacy infotainment are expected to obstruct the development of the demand for In-Vehicle Infotainment systems.

To Get a PDF Sample Copy of the Report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1

Market Scope:

The In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) market has witnessed significant growth and holds immense potential for the future. IVI systems encompass a wide range of features and technologies that enhance the overall driving experience and connectivity within vehicles. With the integration of advanced technologies, such as voice recognition, touchscreens, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence, IVI systems have become an integral part of modern vehicles.

The market scope for in-vehicle infotainment is not limited to passenger cars alone. Commercial vehicles, including trucks, buses, and delivery vans, are also witnessing a surge in demand for advanced IVI systems. Fleet operators are increasingly investing in IVI technologies to improve driver satisfaction, productivity, and operational efficiency.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The head-up display segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment with a steady CAGR predicted over the forecast period. The head-up system is equipped with the latest augmented reality technology. It uses a combination of sensors, cameras, GPS, and Wi-Fi to provide information while driving, which creates a demand for the market.

Direct competition between OE fitted and aftermarket goods is anticipated to drive the In-Vehicle Infotainment industry because the former is based on quality, while the second is largely price-driven. In developing countries, demand for OE products is therefore expected to be high.

Due to the rising trend in the low costs of passenger cars, the passenger car segment is expected to rise at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. These cars are embedded with the latest advanced technologies that are expected to drive the in-vehicle infotainment system.

The report includes profiles of key industry players.:

Continental AG, Panasonic Corporation, Harman International, Alpine Electronics, Pioneer Corporation, Denso Corporation, Visteon Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Clarion Co., Ltd., JVC Kenwood Corporation

Segmental Analysis

The global In-vehicle infotainment market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the In-vehicle infotainment sector in a strategic manner.

The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Audio Unit

Display Unit

Head-Up Display

Navigation Unit

Communication Unit

Fitting Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

OE fitted

Aftermarket

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Gain full access to the comprehensive report now@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/in-vehicle-infotainment-market

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

key questions for In-Vehicle Infotainment Market

What is the current market size and projected growth rate of the in-vehicle infotainment market?

What are the primary factors driving the growth of the in-vehicle infotainment market?

What are the key trends and developments in the in-vehicle infotainment industry?

What are the major challenges or constraints faced by companies operating in the in-vehicle infotainment market?

Which vehicle types (e.g., passenger cars, commercial vehicles) are driving the demand for in-vehicle infotainment systems?

What are the different types of in-vehicle infotainment systems available in the market?

Which regions or countries are expected to witness significant growth in the in-vehicle infotainment market?

Research Methodology

Emergen Research follows a cohesive methodology to reduce the residual errors to a minimum level by refining the scope, validating through primary insights, and nurturing the in-house database on a regular basis. A dynamic model is formulated to capture the regular fluctuations in the market and thereby, being updated with any shifts in the market dynamics. The parameters and variables involved in the research vary depending on individual markets and most importantly, both demand and supply side information is included in the model to identify the market gap.

Request customization of this report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1

Related Reports of Emergen Research



Diabetes Care Devices Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/diabetes-care-devices-market

Patient Lateral Transfer Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/patient-lateral-transfer-market

Angiographic Catheters Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/angiographic-catheters-market

Nuclear Medicine Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nuclear-medicine-market

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-equipment-maintenance-market

Cardiac Mapping Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cardiac-mapping-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.