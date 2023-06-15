Chlor Alkali Market to Reach USD 98.62 Billion with 4.2% CAGR In 2032 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing focus on water treatment and wastewater management is a major factor driving market revenue growth.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report, titled ‘Global Chlor Alkali Market,’ comprises a profound analysis of the fundamental parameters contributing to the global Chlor Alkali market scenario. The research report provides the reader with an in-depth interpretation of the Chlor Alkali market dynamics, including the crucial drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. The report also describes the key business strategies, demand and supply ratios, leading regions, and the renowned market players, in a nutshell, offering a futuristic outlook of the overall Chlor Alkali industry. The market intelligence report is a prototype of the 360° overview of the global Chlor Alkali industry, shedding light on the estimated market value, share, growth trends, gross revenue, competitive overview, prominent manufacturers and buyers, available product types, and end-use applications.

The global Chlor-Alkali market size was USD 65.56 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing focus on water treatment and wastewater management is a major factor driving market revenue growth.

In addition, increasing industrialization in emerging nations, including China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, and Taiwan is also expected to drive revenue growth of the market. This is owing to rising demand for plastics, aluminum, and other materials used in various applications, such as packaging, construction, consumer goods, and automobiles, in these countries. Supportive government policies, cost-effective labor, skilled workforces, availability of raw materials, and rising urbanization have enabled both local and foreign firms to establish their production facilities in these nations.

Furthermore, with increasing concerns about water pollution and scarcity, demand for chlor-alkali products is expected to continue rising, particularly in regions experiencing rapid industrialization and urbanization. This trend is anticipated to drive revenue growth of the chlor-alkali market, with rising demand from the water treatment, chemical, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), glass, and soap & detergent industries, among others.

Chlor Alkali Market Segmentation:

The report bifurcates the Chlor Alkali market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Emergen Research has segmented Chlor-Alkali Market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Chlorine

Caustic Soda

Soda Ash

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Aluminum Processing

Ethylene Dichloride (EDC)/Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Chemical Processing

Dyestuff

Glass Manufacturing

Food Processing

Pulp & Paper

Water Treatment

Soaps & Detergents

Others

It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as

Olin Corporation, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Tosoh Corporation, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co., Ltd., AGC Chemicals, INOVYN, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Hanwha Group, Akzo Nobel N.V., Westlake Corporation, Solvay, and Kemira.

Key Highlights from the Report

The chlorine segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global Chlor-Alkali market in 2022. This is because caustic soda plays a crucial role in extracting aluminum from bauxite ore, and it has widespread use in various industries such as chemicals, textiles, paper, water treatment, PVC, alumina, soaps & detergents, glass, and chlorinated paraffin wax, among others.

The aluminum processing segment is expected to register significantly fast revenue growth rate in the global Chlor-Alkali market over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing use of aluminum in the automotive industry. Aluminum processing is used in the process for extraction of aluminum from bauxite ore. It dissolves bauxite ore, which is the raw material used in production of aluminum.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in the global Chlor-Alkali market in 2022. This is owing to increasing disposable income and rapid growth in urbanization in countries such as India, Japan, and others. In addition, presence of major market players is also expected to drive market revenue growth in this region.

Global Chlor Alkali Market Highlights:

Regional demand estimation and forecast

Product Mix Matrix

R&D Analysis

Cost-Benefit Analysis

Pre-commodity pricing volatility

Supply chain optimization analysis

Technological updates analysis

Raw Material Sourcing Strategy

Competitive Analysis

Mergers & Acquisitions

Location Quotients Analysis

Carbon Footprint Analysis

Patent Analysis

Vendor Management

Regional Landscape section of the Chlor Alkali report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Highlights of Table of Contents (TOC):

Overview of Global Chlor Alkali Market

Competitive analysis of the Chlor Alkali market

Regional analysis of Global Chlor Alkali market production and revenue

Regional analysis of Global Chlor Alkali market supply, consumption, and export & import

Type-based market analysis of global Chlor Alkali production, revenue, and price trends

Application-based analysis of the global Chlor Alkali market

Manufacturer profiles, manufacturing cost, and upstream and downstream analysis of global Chlor Alkali market

Global Chlor Alkali market forecast (2020-2027)

Conclusion of the research report

Appendix

